Tosatto to Saxo Bank-Sungard for one year

Matteo Tosatto will ride for Saxo Bank-Sungard in 2011. The Danish team announced the one-year contract with the Italian on Monday morning.

“With Matteo we will have a remarkably solid and loyal cyclist who will glide into the role as road captain in a natural way. Throughout his long career, he has been much appreciated and respected at both former teams and the Italian national team. He will fit in well and we're all looking forward to welcoming him on board,” team owner Bjarne Riis said.

“As so many others in the world of cycling, I have been fascinated by the way Bjarne runs his team and I'm really proud about becoming a member of the well-respected organisation. Coming to this well-organised team gives me new motivation and I can't wait to meet my new teammates and the staff around us,” said Tosatto.

Tosatto, 36, turned pro in 1997 with MG Maglifico-Technogym, and rode for Ballan and Fassa Bortolo before joining Quick Step in 2006. He has won stages in the Tour de France (2006) and the Giro d'Italia (2001).