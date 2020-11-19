Torres and Mora keep focus on Olympic Madison goal with Movistar contract extension

Spain’s Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres celebrate their victory in the Madison at the 2020 UEC Track European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Newly crowned track European champions in the Madison, Albert Torres and Sebastián Mora, have signed a contract extension to keep them with Spanish WorldTour squad Movistar Team for a further season, during which their main focus will remain the Madison track event at the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games next summer.

Torres' road programme in 2020 included the Tour de Pologne, Tirreno-Adriatico and his first Grand Tour – October's Giro d'Italia – which he finished, including a seventh-place finish on stage 19 in Asti, which was won by CCC's Josef Cerny.

Mora's season also included the Tour de Pologne, Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders, and the two Spanish riders' road programme served to give them the form needed for the UEC Track European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, last week, where they took the Madison title together on Sunday for the third time after Mora had also won the Points Race on Saturday.

"After a great weekend, today it's a great satisfaction to be able to announce my renewal for one more year with Movistar," Mora wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Thank you for your trust, and I'm looking forward to helping the team much more to achieve all our goals," he said.

"I'm very happy to announce my renewal with Movistar for 2021," Torres also wrote on social media.

"It's been a difficult year due to the situation we're living in, but even so it has been an incredible learning process. With the same enthusiasm and motivation, I hope to continue contributing my bit to the whole team."

