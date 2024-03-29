Too early for 'plan B’ as Wout van Aert’s Giro d’Italia debut uncertain after surgery

By Barry Ryan
published

Benoot and Jorgenson lead Visma-Lease a Bike at Tour of Flanders as Van Aert's Classics campaign ends with broken collarbone and sternum

Belgian Tiesj Benoot of Team Visma-Lease a Bike (2L), Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike (3L) and US Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike (C) compete in the men elite 'Dwars Door Vlaanderen' cycling race, 188,6 km from Roeselare to Waregem, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Wout van Aert (third in line) competes between Visma-Lease a Bike teammates Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson during 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images / DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP)

It’s a relentless business, cycling. Wout van Aert is still lying in a hospital bed in Herentals after the crash the ended his Classics campaign, but thoughts are already turning to how the rest of the Belgian’s season will be affected by the injuries he sustained at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Van Aert sustained fractures to his collarbone, sternum and ribs when he was among the fallers in a mass crash on the approach to the Kanarieberg on Wednesday afternoon. That same evening, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that Van Aert would miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1