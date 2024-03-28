Wout van Aert, Jasper Stuyven complete 'successful' fracture surgery after Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

By Jackie Tyson
published

'Hell came 10 days early' Lidl-Trek rider says about missing Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike competes near the front of the peloton in the first half of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert underwent surgery on his fractured collarbone on Thursday morning  in Herentals, Belgium, with his Visma-Lease a Bike team confirming it was “a successful operation”. 

The team confirmed that the Belgian rider suffered a broken sternum and broken collarbone as well as multiple fractures to his ribs during Dwars door Vlaanderen in a high-speed crash with 67km remaining in the race. 

