Tony Martin, new Katusha-Alpecin riders show off 2017 kits - Gallery

Time trial world champion joins Alexander Kristoff on Swiss-registered team
Katusha-Alpecin celebrated the New Year by releasing photos of all the team's 2017 recruits in their new team kits and casual wear. Tony Martin had a chance to show off the rainbow-striped skinsuit he'll wear next season after winning his fourth time trial world championship title in Qatar last October. Sprint ace Alexander Kristoff will return to the team, which switched its registration from Russian to Swiss for 2017. In all, the team added 10 new riders to its core group after losing 12 in the offseason, including Joaquim Rodriguez to retirement.
Martin led the cast of newcomers to the team when the German decided to make a switch after riding with Patrick Lefevere's Belgian Quick-Step teams since 2012. Other new recruits for 2017 include Rick Zabel from BMC Racing, Robert Kiserlovski from Tinkoff, Reto Hollenstein from IAM Cycling, Jose Goncalves from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Mads Würtz Schmidt from Virtu Pro Veloconcept, Jenthe Biermans from SEG Racing Academy, Marco Mathis from Rad-Net Rose Team, Maurits Lammertink from Roompot - Oranje Peloton and Baptiste Planckaert from Wallonie-Bruxelles.
Katusha-Alpecin 2017 roster: Maxim Belkov, Jenthe Biermans, Sven Erik Bystrøm, José Gonçalves, Marco Haller, Reto Hollenstein, Robert Kiserlovski, Pavel Kochetkov, Alexander Kristoff, Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, Maurits Lammertink, Alberto Losada Alguacil, Tiago Machado, Matvey Mamykin, Tony Martin, Marco Mathis, Michael Mørkøv, Baptiste Planckaert, Nils Politt, Jhonatan Restrepo, Simon Špilak, Rein Taaramäe, Angel Vicioso Arcos, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Rick Zabel, and Ilnur Zakarin.
