Tom Pidcock's TP Racing to debut at RapenCross and Superprestige Gieten

Image 1 of 3 Emily Wadsworth, Tom Pidcock and Dan Tulett (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 2 of 3 TP Racing wearing their new MAAP apparel (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management) Image 3 of 3 Tom Pidcock rides a Specialized Crux (Image credit: TP Racing/Trinity Sports Management)

New British cyclo-cross team TP Racing will race for the first time this weekend at the RapenCross in Lokeren, Belgium, on Saturday, and at the Gieten Superprestige in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Headed up by former World, European and British junior cyclo-cross champion Tom Pidcock, TP Racing will be equipped with MAAP apparel, Specialized CruX bikes, SRAM groupsets and Vision wheels.

The team also includes Dan Tulett and Emily Wadsworth and is headed up by rider agent Andrew McQuaid's Trinity Sports Management agency.

Pidcock, who also won the junior road time trial World Championships in Norway last year, said ahead of his debut for the team: "I had a good break after the Tour of Britain and have slowly been building up to the start of the 'cross season.

"I am not sure how I will go this weekend but I am looking forward to getting into the rhythm of racing each weekend and building strongly towards later goals of European and World Championships.

"TP Racing has compiled a world-class list of partners, and I am excited to show off my new kit this coming weekend."

Australian apparel brand MAAP currently provide Australian Continental team Bennelong SwissWellness and are a joint title sponsor for Australian cyclo-cross team MAAP ENVE.

Specialized CruX Expert framesets will be equipped with SRAM Force groupsets, Vision wheels, Challenge tubular tyres and Fizik saddles. CeramicSpeed will also provide the team with bottom brackets and other ceramic bearings.

Alongside MAAP apparel, American brand Giro will provide the team with helmets and footwear, while Oakley will provide eyewear.