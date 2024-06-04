Tom Pidcock to race mountain bike World Cup in week before Tour de France

By
published

Briton lays out plans leading into Olympic Games

NOVE MESTO NA MORAVE CZECH REPUBLIC MAY 26 Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and team Ineos Grenadier ride to the victory during the Men Elite Cross Country Olympic Race XCO of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Nove Mesto Na Morave on May 26 2024 in Nove Mesto Na Morave Czech Republic Czech Republic Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Defending mountain bike World and Olympic Champion Tom Pidcock has added an extra World Cup to his schedule for the lead-up to the Paris Olympics and will take in the UCI MTB World Cup round in Crans Montana on June 23 just days before he starts the Tour de France in Florence on June 29.

According to an interview with Cycling Weekly, Pidcock is balancing getting enough volume in for the Tour de France with keeping his off-road skills intact.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.