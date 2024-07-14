'Today proved that it's possible' - Kim Le Court gives her all in Giro d'Italia Women stage victory

By
published

'I had nothing to lose, so it was all or nothing' says Mauritian rider after securing first road victory in Europe on the Grand Tour stage in Italy

Kimberley Le Court of Mauritius and AG Insurance-Soudal Team celebrates at finish line as stage 8 winner at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women
Kimberley Le Court of Mauritius and AG Insurance-Soudal Team celebrates at finish line as stage 8 winner at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) found redemption on stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia Women: In her first season on the Women’s WorldTour, the 28-year-old from Mauritius outsprinted Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) in L’Aquila to win her first professional road cycling victory.

“I have no words. Being in this bunch and on the start of any race this year in the WorldTour has been a dream, of course it’s something I’ve always wanted, it’s always something you dream of, but you never know if it’s possible,” said Le Court after the stage.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.