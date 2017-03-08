Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 highlights - Video

Damiano Caruso in blue after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Damiano Caruso donned Tirreno-Adriatico's blue leader's jersey Wednesday after his BMC Racing Team won the opening team time trial at Lido di Camaiore.

With Greg Van Avermaet holding the title of defending champion, BMC were the final squad out on the road on stage 1. Quick-Step Floors, the eighth team to leave the start house, held off spirited challenges from the likes of FDJ and Movistar, but BMC bested the Belgian team in the end. The riders in red and black set the day's best mark with an advantage of 17 seconds over Quick-Step, with FDJ taking third on the stage, and set a record for their fastest team time trial at 58.329kph.

Sky were among the less fortunate teams Wednesday, a distant 18th place after multiple riders had wheel problems. Gianni Moscon hit the deck after his front wheel collapsed out on the course.

Tirreno-Adriatico continues Thursday with a 229-km stage 2 from Camaiore to Pomarance.