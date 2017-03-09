Youthful British team for Track World Championships - News Shorts

Image 1 of 7 Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team Image 2 of 7 Gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit Image 3 of 7 Orica-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in yellow during stage 4 at Paris-Nice Image 6 of 7 Damiano Caruso in blue after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd won the first ever World Cup women's Madison

The 20-rider British team for April's Track World Championships will feature ten debutants with the noticeable absence of Laura and Jason Kenny.

Olympic champions Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Steven Burke and Callum Skinner, have been named in the squad with British Cycling looking to give youth a chance to shine in a post-Olympic Worlds.

"The team is made up of a good mix of experienced and developing riders across all the disciplines," head coach Iain Dyer said. "Throughout the earlier world cups and at the UEC European Track Championships last year, there was a good opportunity to bring some new riders into the front line. They gave a really good account of themselves and that’s reflected in the selections we've made today. I'm looking forward to seeing them step up into world championship level competition."

At August's Olympic Games, the British squad won six gold medals on the track having also dominated March's Worlds on home soil in London, winning five golds. While the team is aiming for similar success in Hong Kong, Dyer explained the Worlds would also allow particular riders to focus on non-Olympic events.

"It's also great to have some of our Olympians in the squad. This year's worlds will allow them to race different events which were not possible in previous years due to the focus on the Olympic events," he said. "This is particularly true for the endurance riders who can broaden their experience in the new format omnium plus the madison, which both have the potential to feature in the Tokyo 2020 track cycling programme. It's a great experience for our younger riders to make their debut performances alongside such established athletes and I'm sure they will learn a lot from this opportunity."

Team GB for the 2017 Track World Championships

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson.

Men's Endurance: Matt Bostock, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant and Oliver Wood.

Sprint: Jack Carlin, Katy Marchant, Lewis Oliva, Ryan Owens and Callum Skinner.

Orica-Scott content with fifth in Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Australian WorldTour team Orica-Scott were aiming for the podium on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico but having taken time on several of Adam Yates' GC rivals, sports director Matt White was content with fifth place. Orica-Scott finished the race 25 seconds down on the victorious BMC Racing team.

"It was a good start to the race by us today," said White. "We knew we would be competitive and competitive we were. One of the most positive aspects is that we have given Adam Yates a good time to start with that keeps him very close to his general classification rivals.

"Adam is only three seconds behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and we even managed to take some time out of some of the other guys so we are happy with how we've begun."

White anticipated a minor reshuffling of the standings on stage 2 which sees the peloton tackle an undulating course from Camaiore to Pomarance. The queen stage of the race features the summit finish at Terminillo.

"Tomorrow is a long day, 230kilometres and one of the classic cross over opportunities for the climbers and the punchier riders in the field. It will be a pretty tough parcours with some challenging climbs and a demanding uphill finish," added White.

Mixed bag for Team Sunweb at Paris-Nice

The stage 4 Paris-Nice time trial to Mont Brouilly was a mixed bag of sorts for Team Sunweb who placed three riders in the top-20. However, it was largely a day to forget for Warren Barguil who missed the opportunity to improve on his 17th place overall.

Fastmen Michael Matthews and Nikias Arndt both showed their form while neo-Sam Oomen also impressed team coach Morten Bennekou.

"Michael finished 7th after a crash with 300m to go which took him out of the top 5. Warren was shown the wrong direction by a police man on a narrow downhill section and he never managed to regain focus and rhythm afterwards, he still stands at 17th in the GC and has room to move up the standings with more favourable terrain coming up. Sam also performed really well finishing in 12th place," Bennekou said.

With four stages to come, Barguil is the best placed of the Team Sunweb riders at 2:58 minutes to race leader Julian Alaphilippe.

Paris-Nice stage 4 video highlights

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 video highlights

