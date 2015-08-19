Tinkoff-Saxo signs Trofimov for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Yury Trofimov (Katusha) after the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Yury Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Yuri Trofimov at warp speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador finishes stage 20 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team has announced the signing of Russian road race champion Yuri Trofimov as it continues to build its squad for 2016.

Tinkoff-Saxo will have Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan as team leaders next season but is looking to bolster the number of Russian riders in the squad after becoming a Russian-registered squad in 2015. Trofimov is Tinkoff-Saxo’s first new signing for 2016 but the team is set to make more announcements in the days to come. British sprinter Adam Blythe and Italy's Filippo Pozzato have been linked with moves to Tinkoff-Saxo to help Sagan in the sprints and cobbled Classics.





"I leave one Russian team for another one and I will still have Russian riders by my side. For me that is an important aspect," Trofimov said in a statement from Tinkoff-Saxo after the team announced his arrival via social media.

"For me it was a hard decision since a new team brings new opportunities but also means a new challenge. I join the team which together with its leader Alberto Contador is going to fight for victory at the Tour de France. I am also going to have opportunities for myself to win race."

Russian team owner Oleg Tinkov said he was delighted to have the current Russian national champion in his squad for 2016.

"This is my sixth season as team owner and for the very first time I will have a Russian champion in the team. In addition, it is especially important that Yuri is very keen on riding for our team, in order to help our leader Alberto Contador but also aim at scoring his own victories."

Head directeur sportif Steven de Jongh predicted that Trofimov will give the team key support in the mountains, especially at the Tour de France, Contador big goal for what will almost certainly be his final season as a professional.

"After the Giro we saw the need for a very good climber that would support Alberto. Yuri has been a while with Katusha and was looking for new opportunities. We are excited to see him joining our team and we are sure he has all the skills to make him an excellent addition to our squad," he explained.

"Yuri's race program will be set up around Alberto's with the Tour de France being, obviously, the major focus of the season. However, he has proven to be a good leader, so he will be given that role within the team in some races."

