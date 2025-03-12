Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn

Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour

One of Germany's best-known stage races, the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour, is veering perilously close to not being held this year, due to an unexpected last-minute budget shortfall of an estimated €200,000.

According to reports in Sport im Osten, public funding from the region of Thuringia has been withdrawn for the six-day 2.Pro race, one of the oldest on the women's cycling calendar and which was set to celebrate its 37th edition this year, from June 17-22.

Sport im Osten quoted race director Vera Hohlfeld as saying there is "no realistic possibility of obtaining the funds planned in advance last year."

The estimated state subsidy for the race, which is now lacking, is said to be around €200,000.

Sport im Osten said it had obtained a written answer from the Thuringian government, referring to a difficult budget situation, ruling out "support in the required six-figure amount" and saying that it was only possible to provide financial backing on a significantly smaller scale.

Former Thüringen winners include now-retired greats like World Champions Zulfiya Zabirova, Judith Arndt and Lisa Brennauer, double Olympic medallist Emma Johannson, as well as Lotte Kopecky (SDWorx-ProTime) from the current peloton, who took the race in 2023. Last year, the victory went to American all-rounder and former Tour Down Under winner Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health).

A petition to try and save the four-decade-old race has already been started at change.org. while former riders like Hanka Kupfernagal, who was born in the Thuringia region, have reacted strongly to the news.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I thought it was an early April Fool's joke," Kuperfnagel told Sport Im Osten. How can you not be proud of an event that has grown over three decades and is broadcast daily across the world? It is such a great advertisement for the Free State of Thuringia."