Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn

Estimated €200,000 shortfall means long-standing six-day stage race may well not go ahead in 2025

Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour
Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Germany's best-known stage races, the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour, is veering perilously close to not being held this year, due to an unexpected last-minute budget shortfall of an estimated €200,000.

According to reports in Sport im Osten, public funding from the region of Thuringia has been withdrawn for the six-day 2.Pro race, one of the oldest on the women's cycling calendar and which was set to celebrate its 37th edition this year, from June 17-22.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

