Three extend with Euskaltel-Euskadi

Three major riders have extended their contracts with Euskaltel-Euskadi. Igor Anton, Mikel Land and Jon Izagirre have signed to stay with the Basque team through 2014, the team has announced.

The three riders “are the present and future of Euskaltel-Euskadi,” the team said on its website. It called them “cyclists with a great quality who can look ahead with optimism and tackle challenges, such as keeping the Euskaltel-Euskadi team in the cycling elite.”

Anton, 29, has won four stages in the Vuelta a Espana and one in the Giro d'Italia, a mountaintop finish on the Monte Zoncolan in 2011.He has been with the team his entire career, since 2005.

If Anton is the “present” of the team, then the other two riders are the future. The 22-year-old Landa is in his second season with the team. Last year he won a stage and the mountain ranking at the Vuelta a Burgos.

Izagirre, 23, showed his all around talent with his two wins this year. He won the individual time trial at the Vuelta a Asturias and then soloed in to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a middle mountain stage ending in Falzes.