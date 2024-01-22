Thor Hushovd becomes Uno-X Mobility general manager

Thor Hushovd is set to take over as general manager of Uno-X Mobility and oversee both the men’s ProTeam and the Women’s WorldTour team.

Hushovd, 46, has been Norway’s most successful pro racer to date, with numerous triumphs including 10 stages of the Tour de France, stages in the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, and one-day race successes at the Road World Championships in Australia in 2010, Het Nieuwsblad and Gent-Wevelgem. He retired in 2014.

“Thor Hushovd needs no further presentation, and he has an outstanding background and personality to help Uno-X Mobility take the next steps in professional cycling," the Norwegian team said in a press release announcing the news.

"Our WorldTour ambitions with both our women and men are no secret. We are very ambitious both for the ongoing transformation of our mobility business, and for the development of the cycling team. This will require a lot of strong and focused leadership.

“The signing of Hushovd represents another step in the development of the cycling team, and it strengthens our leadership in Reitan Retail and the Uno-X Mobility business.”

After gaining Continental status in 2017 and joining the Pro Team league in 2020, last year Uno-X men’s squad became the first-ever Norwegian team to take part in the Tour de France. This year they will once again be taking part in the Tour, after receiving a wildcard invitation for the second time.

General Manager Jens Haugland, who held that role in since 2016, will remain as a key board member of Uno-X Mobility after Hushovd takes over on February 1. More new board members are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Referring to the invitation to the Tour de France, the release said, “We have just received a Tour de France wildcard for the second year in a row. We are grateful and happy, but a wildcard is not our ultimate goal.

“Ever since we started our modest continental cycling team by signing Kurt Asle Arvesen as head of sports in 2016, we have systematically taken step by step, as every step has required development and higher standards.”

For 2024, Uno-X Mobility’s men’s team has beefed up their squad, with two notable additions - all-rounder and breakaway star Magnus Cort and 2023 Giro d'Italia race leader Andreas Leknessund, while the women’s team has signed former double Norwegian National time trial champion Katrine Aalerud.