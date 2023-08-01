Uno-X kick-off rider transfer season signing Magnus Cort for 2024

Uno-X were the first team to announce a major new signing for 2024 when the rider transfer window opened on August 1, confirming the arrival of Magnus Cort at 7:45 CET.

The 30-year-old Danish rider will leave EF Education-EasyPost after four years and bolster Uno-X’s chase for promotion to the WorldTour from the second division ProTeam level and in the meantime help them secure further wild card invitations to major races such as the Tour de France.

Uno-X announced Cort’s signing via social media, highlighting the Dane’s early career success in Scandinavia and his stage victories in all three Grand Tours. He has agreed a three-year deal that will run from 2024 to 2026.

Cort won a stage at the 2023 Giro d’Italia to complete his Grand Tour stage win collection and won a stage in the 2022 Tour de France after wearing the polka-dot jersey during the opening stages in Denmark. He won three stages in the 2021 Vuelta a Espana.

Uno-X is owned by Uno-X Mobility, one of four businesses of Reitan Retail that also owns REMA and 7-Eleven convenience stores across Scandinavia. Uno-X is a chain of 500 unmanned fuel stations throughout Norway and Denmark and is also expanding into ultrafast electric vehicle charging, hydrogen fuels and environmentally friendly car washing.

The 2023 Uno-X roster includes Alexander Kristoff, Torstein Træen, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Søren Wærenskjold and Rasmus Tiller. Uno-X also has a Women’s WorldTour team and a development team.

On their Tour de France debut, Uno-X achieved nine top-10 results, with five different riders with two top-three finishes.