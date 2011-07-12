Video: Thomas enjoys the Tour de France rest day

Geraint Thomas and Sky had to get used to life without Bradley Wiggins on stage 8. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas has published another video blog from the Tour de France, revealing how he spent the first rest day of this year’s race.

The 25 year-old Welshman is sharing a room with Edvald Boasson Hagen and the two also discussed their first week at the Tour, recalling Boasson Hagen’s stage win in Lisieux on stage six, Thomas’ week in the best young rider white jersey and the loss of team leader Bradley Wiggins in a crash.

Thomas said that Team Sky rode for two hours in the morning of the rest day "to keep the engine turning over" and then after a press conference, the riders enjoyed a long massage to help them recover and had some physio treatment.

Thomas predicted that Tuesday’s stage to Carmaux would be an aggressive day in the saddle as riders look for a stage victory.

Video courtesy of www.geraintthomas.com.

