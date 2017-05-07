Thomas comes through Giro d'Italia opening stages unscathed

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky's equal leaders Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sky's Geraint Thomas rode to fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Points leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 A sore Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) approaches the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Solo breakaway rider Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) tries to get to the finish line ahead of the sprinters

Geraint Thomas' Giro d'Italia credentials will face far sterner tests than the ones he passed on the opening stages of this year's race.

The Welshman – who is co-leading Team Sky in Italy alongside Mikel Landa – finished 8th on stage 2 and sits 11th in the overall standings after two days of racing.

Time losses for both Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL Jumbo) have provided timely reminders of the pitfalls in GC racing but Thomas and his teammates have not put a foot wrong so far, and have often been at the front of the race at critical points.

"I stayed around 10-15 [wheels from the front] and just stayed in that position all the way to the line really," he told his team after stage 2, which was won by Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

"The sprinters' trains were really organised today and it was basically just one, long line - super fast. We're doing what we were aiming to do, so it's another day down. Everyone's riding really well and riding together and we'll see how the legs are on Tuesday."

Stage 3 sees the race head from Tortolito Calgliari for a 148-kilometre trip south and along the coast. Winds are expected to hit the peloton, and cross-winds could be a real danger for prospective GC contenders. Thomas is well aware that he and his squad must pay attention throughout the stage, or they risk losing time as Kruijswijk and Zakarin have done.

"We'll have to be on the ball from the start."