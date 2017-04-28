Team Sky name Giro d'Italia line-up devoted entirely to Thomas and Landa

Image 1 of 5 Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Kenny Elissonde (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky has named its final line-up for the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia, selecting a team geared exclusively around the bid for the general classification, led jointly by Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa.

Despite being a 'protected' rider at last year's Tour de France, this is Thomas' first real shot at Grand Tour leadership, while Landa will be hoping for a repeat of the form that led him to the podium in 2015.

"Our focus for the race will be to compete on GC," said Dave Brailsford in an announcement from the team on Friday, and indeed there is no room for sprinter Elia Viviani, who has competed in the last four editions and had outlined the race as a key target of his 2017 season.

There are two lengthy time trials on this year's route but equally important in terms of the fight for the pink jersey are the mountains of the second and third weeks. Kenny Elissonde, Diego Rosa, Sebastian Henao, and Philip Deignan will support the leaders in that terrain.

Salvatore Puccio and Michael Golas are domestiques who are expected to work on the flat and in the early phases of key stages, while Vasil Kiryienka, a tireless workhorse as well as a potential winner of road and time trial stages, returns for his 17th Grand Tour.

"We've looked at the challenges this edition of the Giro presents and picked a team which we believe can fully support both of our leaders," added Brailsford. "The last week of this Giro will be particularly demanding and the severity of those stages will be determining factors, so making sure we have climbing support in the high mountains has been a key consideration.





Thomas and Landa confident after the Tour of the Alps

Compared with the Tour de France, where they have four victories from the last five editions, Team Sky have had a troubled relationship with the rather more lawless Giro. Bradley Wiggins, Richie Porte and Landa all failed to finish in recent years despite bring team leaders.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) are the top two favourites this time around, both having won the race in the past, but Thomas's form in recent weeks – a stage and the overall at the Tour of the Alps and a stage and 5th at Tirreno-Adriatico – suggests he could compete in a field that is certainly not lacking in quality or depth.





"The Giro is going to be a big challenge but I feel that I am in good form and it's a challenge I am ready for," Landa said in the Sky statement. "As always, it is a race for the climbers and I think that will suit me. We have a strong team and I'm really looking forward to returning to the Giro with Team Sky."

Team Sky for the Giro d’Italia: Mikel Landa, Geraint Thomas, Philip Deignan, Kenny Elissonde, Michal Golas, Sebastian Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Salvatore Puccio and Diego Rosa.

You can subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel here.