‘I'm feeling every one of my 38 years now’ - Geraint Thomas suffers on his birthday but set to secure Giro d’Italia podium

‘It's insane how talented he is’ Welshman says of dominant race leader Pogačar

ALPAGO ITALY MAY 25 LR Ben Swift of The United Kingdom and Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers on his birthday prior to the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 20 a 184km stage from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa UCIWT on May 25 2024 in Alpago Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben Swift looks on at the start of stage 20 where his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas celebrates a birthday (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas ‘celebrated’ his 38th birthday racing for the Giro d’Italia podium over the Monte Grappa climb and gave himself an important gift by defending his third place overall.

On Sunday in Rome, Thomas will finish the Giro d’Italia on the podium for a second consecutive year. Last year he lost the race to Primož Roglič in the final time trial. This year he is third overall, 10:24 down on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and only 28 seconds behind Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe).

