Thibaut Pinot's custom La Pierre Xelius SL - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Thibaut Pinot's LaPierre Xelius SL (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 10 The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace and PRO finishing kit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 10 Colour coordinated Fizik Arione saddle for Pinot (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 10 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 10 The paintwork also features inside the forks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 10 Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Continental rubber (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 10 The triple-triangle design absorbs bumps and offers some comfort (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 10 Shimano Dura-Ace pedals and Elite bottle cages on the FDJ bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 10 The frameset features internal cable routing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 10 Blue, grey and white geometric design for the Frenchman (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

At the age of 26, Thibaut Pinot has already achieved two Tour de France top ten placings and a white jersey in his short, yet illustrious career. Arguably coming into his prime, any hopes of surpassing his previous achievements in this year's edition of the race fell apart last week when Pinot caught a viral infection. Holding the polka-dot mountain jersey for three stages, Pinot subsequently abandoned citing a bout of bronchitis, which will also see the Frenchman miss his planned participation in the Olympics.

We take a look at the Frenchman's custom painted Lapierre Xelius SL, which saw the Frenchman take a stage victory on during June's Critérium du Dauphiné. At a claimed 850g, the frameset is certainly lightweight. With a triple-triangle design, the frameset also offers stiffness and comfort in spades.

The lightweight frameset, painted in a distinctive blue, grey and white geometric design, is unique for the Frenchman. With the remainder of the FDJ team riding the stock blue, black and red Xelius SL framesets. All of the teams' bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, Dura-Ace C50 wheels and PRO finishing kit. Pinot also opts for a colour-coordinated Fizik Arione saddle.

Shimano Dura-Ace pedals and SRM powermeters are also used by the team, although Pinot opts for a Garmin computer, opposed to the popular SRM computers used throughout the peloton.

Pinot's abandonment of this year's edition is disappointing, but we can be sure we will see more of the Frenchman in the coming years.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of Thibaut Pinot's Lapierre.