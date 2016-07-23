Thibaut Pinot's custom La Pierre Xelius SL - Gallery
Custom painted French frame for former white jersey winner
At the age of 26, Thibaut Pinot has already achieved two Tour de France top ten placings and a white jersey in his short, yet illustrious career. Arguably coming into his prime, any hopes of surpassing his previous achievements in this year's edition of the race fell apart last week when Pinot caught a viral infection. Holding the polka-dot mountain jersey for three stages, Pinot subsequently abandoned citing a bout of bronchitis, which will also see the Frenchman miss his planned participation in the Olympics.
Related Articles
Thibaut Pinot's new Lapierre Aerostorm DRS time trial bike - Gallery
Thibaut Pinot's Lapierre Xelius SL - Gallery
FDJ confirm Tour de France team built around Pinot
Pinot extends with FDJ for two years
Tour de France: Pinot to shift focus to king of the mountains classification
Tour de France: Pinot out with bronchitis
Pinot to skip Olympic Games due to viral infection
We take a look at the Frenchman's custom painted Lapierre Xelius SL, which saw the Frenchman take a stage victory on during June's Critérium du Dauphiné. At a claimed 850g, the frameset is certainly lightweight. With a triple-triangle design, the frameset also offers stiffness and comfort in spades.
The lightweight frameset, painted in a distinctive blue, grey and white geometric design, is unique for the Frenchman. With the remainder of the FDJ team riding the stock blue, black and red Xelius SL framesets. All of the teams' bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, Dura-Ace C50 wheels and PRO finishing kit. Pinot also opts for a colour-coordinated Fizik Arione saddle.
Shimano Dura-Ace pedals and SRM powermeters are also used by the team, although Pinot opts for a Garmin computer, opposed to the popular SRM computers used throughout the peloton.
Pinot's abandonment of this year's edition is disappointing, but we can be sure we will see more of the Frenchman in the coming years.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of Thibaut Pinot's Lapierre.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy