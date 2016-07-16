Pinot to skip Olympic Games due to viral infection

Image 1 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) climbing during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with Rafa Majka (Tinkoff) forge ahead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) descending (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) will not compete in the Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro in August due to a viral infection caught while he was racing at the Tour de France.

This year the Frenchman won the overall title in the Criterium International, including two stages, as well as the French national time trial title. He was expected to have a strong showing at the Tour de France, but pulled out of the race citing a bout of bronchitis.

He had a poor showing in the mountain stages through the Pyrenees, compared to the other overall contenders, but he did spend some time in the mountain jersey. He eventually finished 28 minutes down on stage 12 to Mont Ventoux and then abandoned the race altogether.

Last week, Fédération Française de Cyclisme and national technical director Vincent Jacquet named the four riders that would represent France in the men's road events in Rio. Pinot was selected to compete along with Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin).

In a post on Twitter, FDJ announced on Saturday that Pinot had caught a viral infection and will not recover in time for the Olympic Games.