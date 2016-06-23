FDJ confirm Tour de France team built around Pinot

Image 1 of 9 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Steve Morabito (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 William Bonnet (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Most aggressive rider today, Cedric Pineau (FDJ) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 6 of 9 100% has a history of making eyewear for motorsport and its new cycling-specific glasses look the business (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 9 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 9 Fast man Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ is kissed as he sports the yellow maillot of the leader on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

FDJ have confirmed their nine-rider team for the 2016 Tour de France built around the overall ambitions of Thibaut Pinot. Swiss rider Sebastien Reichenbach, who will be a mountain domestique for Pinot, is the sole debutant in the team for the July 2-24 race.

Pinot can call upon Steve Morabito for support in the mountains, with FDJ going into the race with the sole objective of the general classification. Former French champion Arthur Vichot, Jeremy Roy and Anthony Roux will be called upon to guide Pinot through the medium mountain stages, with William Bonnet, Cedric Pineau and Matthieu Ladagnous to chaperone the 26-year-old through the first week and flat stages.

Pinot was 10th on his Tour debut in 2012, winning stage 8 into Porrentruy, but was forced to withdraw from the race the following year. In 2014, Pinot was third overall and won the best young rider classification but saw his GC hopes dashed as he lost time during the cobbled stage to Cambrai before salvaging his race with victory on Alpe d'Huez.

In 2016, Pinot started his season with fourth at Etoile de Bessèges, a result he repeated at the Volta ao Algarve and Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, and placed fifth at Tirreno-Adriatico. The 25-year-old took his first victory of the season at Critérium International off the back of two stage wins.

Pinot then enjoyed a second time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie, finishing second overall to Nairo Quintana (Movistar). The Criterium du Dauphine saw Pinot record his worst result of the season, finishing in 16th, with his stage win to Méribel.

Before starting the Tour next Saturday, Pinot will start the French national championships in Vesoul with the road race and time trial suited to his capabilities.

FDJ for the 2016 Tour de France: Thibaut Pinot, Steve Morabito, Sebastien Reichenbach, Cedric Pineau, William Bonnet, Matthieu Ladagnous, Arthur Vichot, Anthony Roux and Jeremy Roy.