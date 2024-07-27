‘It’s not the medal I wanted’ - Filippo Ganna disappointed with Olympic time trial silver behind Evenepoel

Italian finished fast but rues rain-soaked race and risk of high-speed crash

Filippo Ganna took Italy’s first medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics but was not happy with silver. He was riding for gold but was 15 seconds slower than Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, who produced yet another world-class ride to win the time trial.

Belgium’s Wout Van Aert won bronze, ten seconds slower than Ganna, with Josh Tarling of Great Britain fourth after a front puncture and bike change, with the USA’s Brandon McNulty fifth.

