'There's still gas in the tank' – Remco Evenepoel eyes making history in UCI World Championships time trial

By
published

Belgian seeks to add another rainbow jersey to the gold medals he claimed in Paris

Remco Evenepoel trains on his new golden Specialized TT bike ahead of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships
Remco Evenepoel trains on his new golden Specialized TT bike ahead of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming from Remco Evenepoel, it sounded less like a boast and more like a statement of fact. "I'm a specialist in finding form at the best moment," the Belgian told reporters in Wetzikon on Friday evening, two days before he defends his time trial title at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich.

These days, Evenepoel rarely gets it wrong when he targets a major goal. His relative travails at June's Critérium du Dauphiné were swiftly forgotten after a sparkling summer that yielded a podium finish in his debut Tour de France and two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.