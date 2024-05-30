'The worst is over' - No predictions on racing return as Elisa Balsamo continues recovery from serious crash

'The Olympic dream is still there, and it is burning stronger than before, but now, unfortunately, I have more hopes than certainties'

Elisa Balsamo
Elisa Balsamo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo is uncertain when she will be able to return to racing as she continues her recovery from the injuries she sustained in a high-speed crash two weeks ago at the La Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, but confirmed that worst of it is over.

The former World Champion went into this season with targets in both the road race and track events at the Olympic Games and said that she is still hoping to join the Italian National Team in these events in late July and early August.

