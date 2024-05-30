'The worst is over' - No predictions on racing return as Elisa Balsamo continues recovery from serious crash

Elisa Balsamo is uncertain when she will be able to return to racing as she continues her recovery from the injuries she sustained in a high-speed crash two weeks ago at the La Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, but confirmed that worst of it is over.

The former World Champion went into this season with targets in both the road race and track events at the Olympic Games and said that she is still hoping to join the Italian National Team in these events in late July and early August.

Balsamo and her compatriot Sofia Bertizzolo were involved in a serious crash during the final sprint on stage 1 at the La Vuelta a Burgos Féminas on May 16. Both riders were hospitalised for their injuries.

A medical update from Lidl-Trek confirmed that Balsamo had sustained a fracture to her nasal bone and second metacarpal while also sustaining a concussion, and both injuries required surgery.

This is the second year in a row that Balsamo has faced a lengthy recovery from injuries sustained during racing. Last year, in May, she crashed at RideLondon, with her injuries including a jaw and wrist fracture.

Balsamo posted an Instagram message on Thursday about her experience, thanking her supporters for their kind messages and expressing how challenging her recovery process has been.

"I introduce this post with a huge thank you to everyone who has written to me, showed your love to me and sent their best wishes. It has been a difficult two weeks, I won't deny it. A roller-coaster of emotions. From fear to sorrow, from anger to hope," she wrote.

"The only constant has been the determination to get up, once again. It will take time, patience and sacrifice. But thanks to the help of extraordinary people and the affection I feel around me, I know I can do it.

"At the moment, I cannot make any predictions about my return. The Olympic dream is still there, and it is burning stronger than before. But now, unfortunately, I have more hopes than certainties.

"I live the present focused on recovery. The worst is over, and now I am turning disappointment and anger into strength. Once again, thank you all. We will talk soon, I promise!"