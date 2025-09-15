'The UCI sets the rules' - Vuelta a España organiser describe protests as 'unacceptable' but insists they could not expel the Israel-Premier Tech team

The director of the Vuelta a España Javier Guillén has insisted the Spanish Grand Tour did everything they could to ensure the race finished in Madrid, under obligations from police and Spanish government officials and the UCI, who insisted the Israel-Premier Tech team could stay in the race despite the growing Pro-Palestinian protests.

The last stage of the Vuelta a España ended early after a huge number of pro-Palestine protesters took to the stress, with some invading the road and even throwing barriers at police. Others tried to stop the riders as they neared the city centre finishing circuit. With no hope of controlling the crowds, Spanish police stopped the race when the riders were about to enter the circuit.

"For security reasons, stage 21 of La Vuelta has been ended early. There will be no podium ceremony," the Vuelta organisers confirmed on Sunday. As spectators, VIP and riders' families tried to avoid the protests, the riders were transported to their hotels, where an improvised podium ceremony was held in the dark to celebrate Jonas Vingegaard's victory and the other jersey winners.

The protests and the ending of the Vuelta was headline news around the world and sparked a huge debate in Spain, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has backed peaceful protests against Israel's action in Gaza. On Monday, Sánchez called for the exclusion of Israel from international sporting competitions due to the invasion of Gaza.

“We are a cycling race, we are a sport and that's what we want to be," Guillén said in a special press conference in Madrid on Monday.

"I want to condemn what happened in the final kilometre. Now comments are necessary regarding what we saw yesterday; the images speak for themselves. What happened is unacceptable.

"We think it's OK that everyone takes advantage of the platform the Vuelta offers to demand whatever they want but just as we ask for respect for the demonstrations, we ask for respect for the race and for our athletes."

Pro-Palestine protests grew during the three weeks of the Vuelta. Race organisers tried to convince Israel-Premier Tech to leave the race but team owner Sylvan Adams refused and had the support of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. UCI rules allowed the team to stay in the race.

"We are guided by the regulations of the UCI. The UCI sets the rules. It's up to them to establish the right to sanction or exclude a team during races. We have always adhered to that legal framework. We have not wanted to enter into any further debate."

UCI President David Lappartient did not attend the Vuelta. The UCI issued a statement at the time this article was published, stating, "The UCI strongly condemns the exploitation of sport for political purposes in general, and especially coming from a government.

"Sport must remain autonomous to fulfill its role as a tool for peace. It is unacceptable and counterproductive for our sport to be fun from its universal mission. Furthermore, there are dedicated platforms where countries can discuss their differences."

Guillén said that the UCI had a firm stance on the situation during the race.

"We spoke with them to explain the events we were experiencing here and to get them to take a position. And yes, the UCI did take a position: it issued a statement to keep the Israel-Premier Tech team in the race," Guillén said.

"We have always been guided by what they have told us. Any action without their consent would have led to a series of very negative legal consequences, something that would have affected Spain in the context of international sport."

Michał Kwiatkowski, one of the peloton's most experienced riders, wrote on Instagram that "if the UCI and the responsible bodies couldn’t make the right decisions early enough, then long-term it’s very bad for cycling that the protesters managed to get what they wanted.

"From now on, it’s clear for everyone that a cycling race can be used as an effective stage for protests and next time it will only get worse, because someone allowed it to happen and looked the other way," Kwiatkowski said.

The 2026 Tour de France is due to start in Barcelona next July, with local protest groups already telling Les Temps that they are ready to protest.

The 2026 Vuelta is due to start in Monte Carlo and likely end on the island of Gran Canaria. However, on Monday Antonio Morales, the president of the Gran Canaria council spoke out about the presence of Israel-Premier Tech in the race next year.

Israel-Premier Tech is expected to secure a place in the 2026 WorldTour and would have an automatic invitation to all WorldTour races.

"I have to say with absolute conviction that if Israel is a participant, Gran Canaria is not willing to whitewash genocide and Israel through sport or any other means," Spanish sports website AS reported Morales as saying.

"We will see what will happen in the coming months but certainly with Israel's participation, Gran Canaria will not host La Vuelta a España."

Guillén refused to be drawn on what the protests could mean for the future of professional cycling and the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart in Spain. Unipublic, that organises the Vuela, is owned by ASO, who also organise the Tour de France.

“After this Vuelta, international bodies will have to make decisions but I'm sure Barcelona will have its start and will have a great Tour de France," Guillén said.

"I hope that when that time comes, everything will be resolved and the conflict in Gaza will be over."

The UCI, however, called into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events in the future, blaming the country's government.

"We also regret the fact that the Spanish Prime Minister and his government have supported actions that could hinder the smooth running of a sporting competition and, in some cases, expressed their admiration for the demonstrators.

"This position is contradictory to the Olympic values ​​of unity, mutual respect, and peace. It also calls into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events, ensuring that they take place in safe conditions and in accordance with the principles of the Olympic Charter."

At the same time, the UCI statement praised the organisers and security forces, stating, "we commend the exemplary work of the Spanish law enforcement agencies at the Vuelta, who acted with professionalism in extremely tense conditions.

"We also thank the organizers of the Vuelta for their commitment and resilience in the face of an unprecedented situation."