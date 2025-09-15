'The UCI sets the rules' - Vuelta a España organiser describe protests as 'unacceptable' but insists they could not expel the Israel-Premier Tech team

By published

UCI condemns Spanish government for "exploitation of sport for political purposes"

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of Ivo Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey and the peloton is at a standstill due to the pro-Palestinian protests in the city of Madrid during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 21 a 108km stage from Alalpardo to Madrid / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Police protect the Vuelta a España riders after stage 21 was stopped (Image credit: Getty Images)

The director of the Vuelta a España Javier Guillén has insisted the Spanish Grand Tour did everything they could to ensure the race finished in Madrid, under obligations from police and Spanish government officials and the UCI, who insisted the Israel-Premier Tech team could stay in the race despite the growing Pro-Palestinian protests.

The last stage of the Vuelta a España ended early after a huge number of pro-Palestine protesters took to the stress, with some invading the road and even throwing barriers at police. Others tried to stop the riders as they neared the city centre finishing circuit. With no hope of controlling the crowds, Spanish police stopped the race when the riders were about to enter the circuit.

The protests and the ending of the Vuelta was headline news around the world and sparked a huge debate in Spain, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has backed peaceful protests against Israel's action in Gaza. On Monday, Sánchez called for the exclusion of Israel from international sporting competitions due to the invasion of Gaza.

“We are a cycling race, we are a sport and that's what we want to be," Guillén said in a special press conference in Madrid on Monday.

Guillén said that the UCI had a firm stance on the situation during the race.

"We spoke with them to explain the events we were experiencing here and to get them to take a position. And yes, the UCI did take a position: it issued a statement to keep the Israel-Premier Tech team in the race," Guillén said.

Michał Kwiatkowski, one of the peloton's most experienced riders, wrote on Instagram that "if the UCI and the responsible bodies couldn’t make the right decisions early enough, then long-term it’s very bad for cycling that the protesters managed to get what they wanted.

"From now on, it’s clear for everyone that a cycling race can be used as an effective stage for protests and next time it will only get worse, because someone allowed it to happen and looked the other way," Kwiatkowski said.

"We will see what will happen in the coming months but certainly with Israel's participation, Gran Canaria will not host La Vuelta a España."

Guillén refused to be drawn on what the protests could mean for the future of professional cycling and the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart in Spain. Unipublic, that organises the Vuela, is owned by ASO, who also organise the Tour de France.

“After this Vuelta, international bodies will have to make decisions but I'm sure Barcelona will have its start and will have a great Tour de France," Guillén said.

"This position is contradictory to the Olympic values ​​of unity, mutual respect, and peace. It also calls into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events, ensuring that they take place in safe conditions and in accordance with the principles of the Olympic Charter."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.