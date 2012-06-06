The story improves for RadioShack-Nissan at the Dauphiné

Image 1 of 5 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the stage ahead of Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) continued his run of solid form on Stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, sprinting to third behind winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun).

Gallopin finished in the top 10 of each of the five stages of the Bayern Rundfahrt, and sixth overall in the lead up to the French event, and then fifth on Monday’s Stage 1.

"When there isn’t a victory it is always disappointing," he said on the team’s website, frustrated that he had come close yet again.

"The team did such a good job for me, especially Popo. Popo stayed with me until the last 500 meters when some riders attacked and it was time for me to go. I tried to keep the wheel of Moreno when he went and I couldn’t, but third place is not so bad. Tomorrow is the flattest stage of the week so it will be for the super fast sprinters which is not me, but that’s ok because on Friday and Sunday I will have more chances."

The performance netted the 24-year-old the white jersey for the best young rider.

Meantime, team talking-point Andy Schleck finished the 160km stage 1:47 behind Moreno, 100th man across the finish line with RadioShack-Nissan manager Johan Bruyneel encouraged by the effort.

"I saw something special today from Andy, something that makes me hope," Bruyneel is quoted as saying on Nieuwsblad.be. "In a second category climb of the Montivernoux, he started at the back and drove ahead as everybody went over the climb.

"He literally told me: 'do not panic, I'll be ready for the Tour'. I believe him. He’s been there in the past. I just hope that he is not on the back foot heading into the Tour."

Schleck himself say there was no need for concern.

"I understand that there are people panicking about my performance, but they shouldn’t," he said. "I expect that by the final weekend, you will see signs of progression."

