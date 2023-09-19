The next month is key to Paris 2024 Olympics road cycling athlete allocations
Great Britain lose one spot after Spain rake in UCI points at Vuelta a España as qualification ends October 17, 2023
The end of the Vuelta a España has made the picture much clearer on which countries will have riders for the road races at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Belgium leading the qualifying nations for men and the Netherlands for women.
The next month will be critical for countries to earn their spot for the road cycling events as only the top 5 nations earn the maximum allocation of four athlete entries.
The 2024 Games will be the first road races with field size parity between the men's and women's races and, because cycling did not gain any additional athlete allocations from the IOC, there will only be 180 total athletes in road cycling in Paris.
That means the road races will have only 88 men and 88 women, and the riders competing in the individual time trial must come from the riders selected for the road races. France gets at least two of those positions for being the host country for a total of 90 riders in each race.
It will make for an unusual racing dynamic - the elite men will race 273 kilometres on the Trocadéro route and the women will compete over 158 kilometres.
The various National Olympic Committees (NOC) earn 80 of the road race allocations through the UCI Nation Rankings, with the top five countries getting four rider slots, the rest of the top 10 being given three, 11th through 20th get two and 21st-45th get one spot.
Men's Road Race
After the Vuelta a España, Belgium, Denmark, Slovenia and France remain in the top five and in line to earn four athlete positions for the road race. Spain has knocked Great Britain out of the top five thanks to Mikel Landa, Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso's performances in the Vuelta.
The British shouldn't give up hope for the maximum in the men's Olympic event - they're only 80 points from overtaking fifth-placed France. The Netherlands, Italy and Australia unlikely to challenge being 2,000 points adrift.
The United States, for the first time since 2012, stand to have more than two riders after climbing into 10th in late August. Kuss' Vuelta victory has given the Americans a lead of more than 2,500 points over 11th-place Colombia, who along with Switzerland, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Eritrea are in line to get places for two riders.
Asian, African and American NOCs who have not earned a position for Paris from the Nation Rankings or Worlds results get a chance for another chance from the Continental championships. Those results earned Uruguay, Mauritius and Korea an entry unless the top 45 countries changes.
Sweden, ranked 49th, earned one spot for placings in the men's road race at Worlds. The second spot is unallocated because all the men's finishers come from countries in the top 45 who earned an entry from the rankings.
If France continues to qualify the maximum four spots, their two positions for being host country will be reallocated based on the Nation Ranking to the top countries who have not yet qualified.
Rwanda, Costa Rica, and Serbia are in a position to get the unallocated spots at the latest rankings, but the late-season races in Asia like the Tour de Langkawi will be a prime opportunity for the lower-ranked teams to nudge those countries at the lower end of 45th in the rankings out of the allocation.
For the individual time trial, entrants come from athletes already selected for the road race. The top 25 countries earn one entry, while ten more entries for the ITT are awarded to NOCs based on results at the World Championships.
Belgium, Denmark, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, the USA, Switzerland, Portugal, Norway and Canada earned one extra position each.
The qualifying period lasts through October 17, 2023, with the Chrono des Nations, Japan Cup and Veneto Classic the final races.
|Country
|Points
|Allocation
|ITT entries
|Belgium
|21813.09
|4
|2
|Denmark
|18440.98
|4
|2
|Slovenia
|15570.34
|4
|1
|Spain
|14103.38
|4
|1
|France
|13721.15
|4
|1
|Great Britain
|13641.2
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|11647.01
|3
|1
|Italy
|10854.28
|3
|2
|Australia
|9896.2
|3
|2
|United States
|9405.78
|3
|2
|Colombia
|6877.32
|2
|1
|Switzerland
|6629.58
|2
|2
|Portugal
|6199.91
|2
|2
|Norway
|5761.14
|2
|2
|Germany
|5602.62
|2
|1
|Austria
|4078.57
|2
|1
|Ireland
|3960.83
|2
|1
|Canada
|3612
|2
|2
|New Zealand
|3603.22
|2
|1
|Eritrea
|2970.24
|2
|1
|Kazakhstan
|2879.62
|1
|1
|Poland
|2466
|1
|1
|Latvia
|2327.14
|1
|1
|Ecuador
|1993.17
|1
|1
|Morocco
|1967
|1
|1
|******
|1931.98
|1
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Czechia
|1682
|1
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Hungary
|1345.36
|1
|Row 27 - Cell 3
|Algeria
|1308.5
|1
|Row 28 - Cell 3
|Slovakia
|1245
|1
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Luxembourg
|1232.85
|1
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|Mongolia
|1206
|1
|Row 31 - Cell 3
|Japan
|1188
|1
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|Israel
|1127
|1
|Row 33 - Cell 3
|Uzbekistan
|1118.98
|1
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|Greece
|1098
|1
|Row 35 - Cell 3
|Argentina
|1088.25
|1
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|South Africa
|1069.57
|1
|Row 37 - Cell 3
|Estonia
|1053.88
|1
|Row 38 - Cell 3
|Türkiye
|1040
|1
|Row 39 - Cell 3
|Venezuela
|978
|1
|Row 40 - Cell 3
|Panama
|946
|1
|Row 41 - Cell 3
|Ukraine
|942.66
|1
|Row 42 - Cell 3
|Thailand
|798
|1
|Row 43 - Cell 3
|China
|775.32
|1
|Row 44 - Cell 3
|Uruguay
|735
|1
|CC
|Rwanda
|734.66
|1
|Reallocation
|Costa Rica
|712
|1
|Reallocation
|Sweden
|694
|1
|WRR
|Serbia
|679
|1
|Reallocation
|Hong Kong, China
|644.99
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|Row 50 - Cell 3
|Mauritius
|641.98
|1
|CC
|Chile
|621
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|Row 52 - Cell 3
|Brazil
|612
|1
|CC
|Korea
|612
|1
|CC
|Lithuania
|565.57
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|Row 55 - Cell 3
|Guatemala
|529
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|Row 56 - Cell 3
|Iran
|513
|1
|CC
|Uganda
|150
|1
|CC
In the elite women's hunt for Olympic honours, the Netherlands are as ever far ahead at the top of the rankings, with Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland looking fairly set to get four places in Paris.
In fifth, Australia are chasing Great Britain, just 175 points behind in sixth. France, Poland, Germany and the USA are so far solid for earning three places.
With a pair of riders so far are Denmark, Canada, Austria, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Norway, Slovenia, and the independent athletes hailing from Russia.
As with the men, the top 25 countries at Worlds earn entries into the time trial (Netherlands through Spain) with the Netherlands, Great Britain, Australia, France, Poland, Germany, the USA, Denmark, Austria and Slovenia slotting in a second spot in the TT.
Two riders each from Africa, Asia and the Americas whose NOCs have not yet qualified get an entry based on results from the Continental Championships.
Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico and Uruguay appear to have one spot each wrapped up for the road races.
These counts will shift as the season heads to a close but for riders from those countries on the cusp it will undoubtedly be in the back of their minds, if not at the urging of their national federation, to try to grab some points.
|Rank 9/18
|Country
|Points
|Allocation
|ITT entries
|1
|Netherlands
|15031.23
|4
|2
|2
|Italy
|8313.1
|4
|1
|3
|Belgium
|6377
|4
|1
|4
|Switzerland
|5489.71
|4
|1
|5
|Great Britain
|5145.43
|4
|2
|6
|Australia
|4972.45
|3
|2
|7
|France
|4796.7
|4
|2
|8
|Poland
|4604.76
|3
|2
|9
|Germany
|3761.62
|3
|2
|10
|United States
|3536.71
|3
|2
|11
|Denmark
|3273.57
|2
|2
|12
|Canada
|3046.64
|2
|1
|13
|Austria
|2852
|2
|2
|14
|New Zealand
|2326.86
|2
|1
|15
|Spain
|2234.62
|2
|1
|16
|South Africa
|1954
|2
|1
|17
|Uzbekistan
|1631.14
|2
|1
|18
|Norway
|1337
|2
|1
|19
|Slovenia
|1239.24
|2
|2
|20
|******
|1057.81
|2
|1
|21
|Ukraine
|980.99
|1
|1
|22
|Colombia
|978.57
|1
|1
|23
|Cuba
|844
|1
|1
|24
|Luxembourg
|840.86
|1
|1
|25
|Finland
|795
|1
|1
|26
|Czechia
|793.36
|1
|Row 25 - Cell 4
|27
|Rwanda
|792.98
|1
|Row 26 - Cell 4
|28
|Thailand
|770
|1
|Row 27 - Cell 4
|29
|Sweden
|750.86
|1
|Row 28 - Cell 4
|30
|China
|682.98
|1
|Row 29 - Cell 4
|31
|Chile
|658
|1
|Row 30 - Cell 4
|32
|Serbia
|654
|1
|Row 31 - Cell 4
|33
|Mauritius
|637.98
|1
|Row 32 - Cell 4
|34
|Slovakia
|623
|1
|Row 33 - Cell 4
|35
|Algeria
|588
|1
|Row 34 - Cell 4
|36
|Costa Rica
|571
|1
|Row 35 - Cell 4
|37
|Namibia
|570
|1
|Row 36 - Cell 4
|38
|Brazil
|566
|1
|Row 37 - Cell 4
|39
|Korea
|565
|1
|Row 38 - Cell 4
|40
|Portugal
|535
|1
|Row 39 - Cell 4
|41
|Hungary
|534.86
|1
|Row 40 - Cell 4
|42
|Israel
|533
|1
|Row 41 - Cell 4
|43
|Kazakhstan
|517.99
|1
|Row 42 - Cell 4
|44
|United Arab Emirates
|473
|1
|Row 43 - Cell 4
|45
|Hong Kong, China
|472.99
|1
|Row 44 - Cell 4
|46
|Lithuania
|468
|1
|Reallocation
|47
|Ireland
|464.93
|Row 46 - Cell 3
|Row 46 - Cell 4
|48
|Cyprus
|444
|Row 47 - Cell 3
|Row 47 - Cell 4
|49
|Burkina Faso
|414.99
|1
|CC
|50
|Estonia
|392.17
|Row 49 - Cell 3
|Row 49 - Cell 4
|51
|Nigeria
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|1
|CC
|53
|Vietnam
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|1
|CC
|54
|Malaysia
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|1
|CC
|65
|Latvia
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|1
|WRR
|71
|Uruguay
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|1
|CC
|72
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|1
|WRR
|73
|Mexico
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|1
|CC
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.