The next month is key to Paris 2024 Olympics road cycling athlete allocations

By Laura Weislo
published

Great Britain lose one spot after Spain rake in UCI points at Vuelta a España as qualification ends October 17, 2023

Riders during the women's road race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Riders during the women's road race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The end of the Vuelta a España has made the picture much clearer on which countries will have riders for the road races at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Belgium leading the qualifying nations for men and the Netherlands for women.

The next month will be critical for countries to earn their spot for the road cycling events as only the top 5 nations earn the maximum allocation of four athlete entries.

The 2024 Games will be the first road races with field size parity between the men's and women's races and, because cycling did not gain any additional athlete allocations from the IOC, there will only be 180 total athletes in road cycling in Paris.

That means the road races will have only 88 men and 88 women, and the riders competing in the individual time trial must come from the riders selected for the road races. France gets at least two of those positions for being the host country for a total of 90 riders in each race.

It will make for an unusual racing dynamic - the elite men will race 273 kilometres on the Trocadéro route and the women will compete over 158 kilometres.

The various National Olympic Committees (NOC) earn 80 of the road race allocations through the UCI Nation Rankings, with the top five countries getting four rider slots, the rest of the top 10 being given three, 11th through 20th get two and 21st-45th get one spot.

Men's Road Race

After the Vuelta a España, Belgium, Denmark, Slovenia and France remain in the top five and in line to earn four athlete positions for the road race. Spain has knocked Great Britain out of the top five thanks to Mikel Landa, Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso's performances in the Vuelta.

The British shouldn't give up hope for the maximum in the men's Olympic event - they're only 80 points from overtaking fifth-placed France. The Netherlands, Italy and Australia unlikely to challenge being 2,000 points adrift.

The United States, for the first time since 2012, stand to have more than two riders after climbing into 10th in late August. Kuss' Vuelta victory has given the Americans a lead of more than 2,500 points over 11th-place Colombia, who along with Switzerland, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Eritrea are in line to get places for two riders.

Asian, African and American NOCs who have not earned a position for Paris from the Nation Rankings or Worlds results get a chance for another chance from the Continental championships. Those results earned Uruguay, Mauritius and Korea an entry unless the top 45 countries changes.

Sweden, ranked 49th, earned one spot for placings in the men's road race at Worlds. The second spot is unallocated because all the men's finishers come from countries in the top 45 who earned an entry from the rankings.

If France continues to qualify the maximum four spots, their two positions for being host country will be reallocated based on the Nation Ranking to the top countries who have not yet qualified.

Rwanda, Costa Rica, and Serbia are in a position to get the unallocated spots at the latest rankings, but the late-season races in Asia like the Tour de Langkawi will be a prime opportunity for the lower-ranked teams to nudge those countries at the lower end of 45th in the rankings out of the allocation.

For the individual time trial, entrants come from athletes already selected for the road race. The top 25 countries earn one entry, while ten more entries for the ITT are awarded to NOCs based on results at the World Championships.

Belgium, Denmark, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, the USA, Switzerland, Portugal, Norway and Canada earned one extra position each.

The qualifying period lasts through October 17, 2023, with the Chrono des Nations, Japan Cup and Veneto Classic the final races.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CountryPointsAllocationITT entries
Belgium21813.0942
Denmark18440.9842
Slovenia15570.3441
Spain14103.3841
France13721.1541
Great Britain13641.232
Netherlands11647.0131
Italy10854.2832
Australia9896.232
United States9405.7832
Colombia6877.3221
Switzerland6629.5822
Portugal6199.9122
Norway5761.1422
Germany5602.6221
Austria4078.5721
Ireland3960.8321
Canada361222
New Zealand3603.2221
Eritrea2970.2421
Kazakhstan2879.6211
Poland246611
Latvia2327.1411
Ecuador1993.1711
Morocco196711
******1931.981Row 25 - Cell 3
Czechia16821Row 26 - Cell 3
Hungary1345.361Row 27 - Cell 3
Algeria1308.51Row 28 - Cell 3
Slovakia12451Row 29 - Cell 3
Luxembourg1232.851Row 30 - Cell 3
Mongolia12061Row 31 - Cell 3
Japan11881Row 32 - Cell 3
Israel11271Row 33 - Cell 3
Uzbekistan1118.981Row 34 - Cell 3
Greece10981Row 35 - Cell 3
Argentina1088.251Row 36 - Cell 3
South Africa1069.571Row 37 - Cell 3
Estonia1053.881Row 38 - Cell 3
Türkiye10401Row 39 - Cell 3
Venezuela9781Row 40 - Cell 3
Panama9461Row 41 - Cell 3
Ukraine942.661Row 42 - Cell 3
Thailand7981Row 43 - Cell 3
China775.321Row 44 - Cell 3
Uruguay7351CC
Rwanda734.661Reallocation
Costa Rica7121Reallocation
Sweden6941WRR
Serbia6791Reallocation
Hong Kong, China644.99Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 3
Mauritius641.981CC
Chile621Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 3
Brazil6121CC
Korea6121CC
Lithuania565.57Row 55 - Cell 2 Row 55 - Cell 3
Guatemala529Row 56 - Cell 2 Row 56 - Cell 3
Iran5131CC
Uganda1501CC

In the elite women's hunt for Olympic honours, the Netherlands are as ever far ahead at the top of the rankings, with Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland looking fairly set to get four places in Paris.

In fifth, Australia are chasing Great Britain, just 175 points behind in sixth. France, Poland, Germany and the USA are so far solid for earning three places.

With a pair of riders so far are Denmark, Canada, Austria, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Norway, Slovenia, and the independent athletes hailing from Russia.

As with the men, the top 25 countries at Worlds earn entries into the time trial (Netherlands through Spain) with the Netherlands, Great Britain, Australia, France, Poland, Germany, the USA, Denmark, Austria and Slovenia slotting in a second spot in the TT.

Two riders each from Africa, Asia and the Americas whose NOCs have not yet qualified get an entry based on results from the Continental Championships.

Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico and Uruguay appear to have one spot each wrapped up for the road races.

These counts will shift as the season heads to a close but for riders from those countries on the cusp it will undoubtedly be in the back of their minds, if not at the urging of their national federation, to try to grab some points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Nation Rankings as of September 19, 2023
Rank 9/18CountryPointsAllocationITT entries
1Netherlands15031.2342
2Italy8313.141
3Belgium637741
4Switzerland5489.7141
5Great Britain5145.4342
6Australia4972.4532
7France4796.742
8Poland4604.7632
9Germany3761.6232
10United States3536.7132
11Denmark3273.5722
12Canada3046.6421
13Austria285222
14New Zealand2326.8621
15Spain2234.6221
16South Africa195421
17Uzbekistan1631.1421
18Norway133721
19Slovenia1239.2422
20******1057.8121
21Ukraine980.9911
22Colombia978.5711
23Cuba84411
24Luxembourg840.8611
25Finland79511
26Czechia793.361Row 25 - Cell 4
27Rwanda792.981Row 26 - Cell 4
28Thailand7701Row 27 - Cell 4
29Sweden750.861Row 28 - Cell 4
30China682.981Row 29 - Cell 4
31Chile6581Row 30 - Cell 4
32Serbia6541Row 31 - Cell 4
33Mauritius637.981Row 32 - Cell 4
34Slovakia6231Row 33 - Cell 4
35Algeria5881Row 34 - Cell 4
36Costa Rica5711Row 35 - Cell 4
37Namibia5701Row 36 - Cell 4
38Brazil5661Row 37 - Cell 4
39Korea5651Row 38 - Cell 4
40Portugal5351Row 39 - Cell 4
41Hungary534.861Row 40 - Cell 4
42Israel5331Row 41 - Cell 4
43Kazakhstan517.991Row 42 - Cell 4
44United Arab Emirates4731Row 43 - Cell 4
45Hong Kong, China472.991Row 44 - Cell 4
46Lithuania4681Reallocation
47Ireland464.93Row 46 - Cell 3 Row 46 - Cell 4
48Cyprus444Row 47 - Cell 3 Row 47 - Cell 4
49Burkina Faso414.991CC
50Estonia392.17Row 49 - Cell 3 Row 49 - Cell 4
51NigeriaRow 50 - Cell 2 1CC
53VietnamRow 51 - Cell 2 1CC
54MalaysiaRow 52 - Cell 2 1CC
65LatviaRow 53 - Cell 2 1WRR
71UruguayRow 54 - Cell 2 1CC
72Trinidad & TobagoRow 55 - Cell 2 1WRR
73MexicoRow 56 - Cell 2 1CC

