The new Campagnolo Gold corkscrew will set you back €1950
The legendary Big Corkscrew gets gold plated for Christmas
If you're in the market for a gift for a cyclist who has everything - everything - else this Christmas, and you've got a huge pile of cash burning a hole in your pocket, look no further! Famed Italian groupset manufacturer, Campagnolo, has given its popular novelty cycling Christmas gift, The Big One corkscrew, something of an update with the release of two limited edition versions.
One is 24kt Gold plated whilst the other is in Rose Gold featuring 18kt Gold plating. Each corkscrew measures 30cm high and if you fancy one, you will have to part with a cool €1950. For the benefit of our international readers, that's around £1,680 in the UK, $2,050 in the USA, though international pricing is yet to be confirmed. It's also equivalent to 25 pairs of Continental GP5000 tyres (opens in new tab), a full Campagnolo Ekar groupset, 11 of the original version it replicates, or even two whole Specialized Allez bikes (opens in new tab).
Whilst being most famous for making some of the best road bike groupsets around. Campagnolo has also manufactured and sold the corkscrew for many years. It was created back in 1966 by Tullio Campagnolo himself after injuring his hand while opening a bottle of wine.
His own design stood the test of time and has been in production ever since. The Campagnolo corkscrew uses a self-centring telescopic bell to position the screw in the exact centre of the cork whilst ensuring the bottom is never punctured, eliminating the risk of pieces of cork falling into the wine itself.
The regular Campagnolo big corkscrew costs significantly less, at €179 (£174.99 / $235.00), and is available in either satin or bronze finishes. This may be a more realistic option, unless you feel like selling a bike.
In a nice finishing touch, both the regular and the new limited edition corkscrews use 1970s Super Record chainring bolts to attach the arms to the corkscrew body.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
