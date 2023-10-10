The month-old Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted for prime day

The Apple Ultra 2 watch was launched around a month ago and garnered attention from the cycling world straight away for its ability to connect to cycling accessories like power meters via Bluetooth, allowing riders to track cycling performance and power output from their watch face.

The Ultra 2 has a range of features, some of which we will outline below as well as some first-hand user experience from our Associate Editor Josh Croxton who has been putting the watch's predecessor through its paces and shares a lot of the same features.

Associate Editor here at CN Josh Croxton has been testing the Apple Watch Series 9 over the last few months and granted although it isn't the Ultra 2 it does share some of the same features the new model has, which we asked Josh about.

When I asked him about any standout features he said it was easy to pick a favourite

"My favourite feature is simple. Having a countdown timer on your wrist is really convenient. I use it all the time, for the gym, stretching and making tea."

Josh also highlighted that the new Ultra watch 2 benefits from the new S9 Chip which means owners can benefit from using Siri on their watch as well as the double tap feature to control certain functions like music and answering and ending calls. Double tap gives users the ability to answer calls and perform other functions simply by tapping their index finger and thumb which is pretty cool if you ask us!



