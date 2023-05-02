The Midas Touch: Real gold Colnago C68 to celebrate the Giro
Limited edition C68 lands to celebrate the Giro d'Italia
The Colnago C68 is already a bling bike. It's one of those machines that sits as 'dream bike' in the minds of many, thanks to an impressive brand heritage and, in top-spec builds, an even more impressive price tag. Today though the Cambiago-based brand has released a monumentally bling limited edition version of the C68 in tribute to the Giro d'Italia, which is just around the corner.
Real gold, special edition parts, and a 3D-printed tribute to the famous spiral trophy can be found on the Colnago Gioello. There's no mention of the price tag, but as they say... If you have to ask, you can't afford it.
Real gold in lieu of paint
Weight weenies consider this your trigger warning. Instead of paint, much of the front end of the Gioello has been coated with real, 24-carat gold leaf. This creates a textured finish that is unique to each of the 50 bikes that have been produced. Yes, it's probably heavier than paint would be, but at the same time, it is substantially more ostentatious.
Unlike traditional paint, you cant spray gold leaf on, so a gold base coat is applied at Colnago's paint shop near Pisa before squares of gold are applied by hand. This unstructured process creates something akin to a fingerprint for each frame.
Money can't buy build kit
We see a lot of special edition bikes here at Cyclingnews. The majority are versions of the best road bikes, usually with custom paint and then some very high-end parts. So far, this checks all those boxes, but where it deviates is that not only is it using high-end parts for the build, but it's often bedecked with special editions of those high-end parts.
The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain is stock, but beyond that more or less every other part of the build is non-standard. It takes a pretty special build for Dura-Ace to be something of an afterthought, that's for sure.
The wheels, Enve SES 3.4, have gold spokes and are badged up with the Colnago and Giro d'Italia logos. They're also shod with Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tyres that have gold logos rather than the usual white. Gold CeramicSpeed oversized pully wheels fill the derailleur cage, in gold (of course), and the disc rotors have been swapped out for lighter, semi-carbon versions from Carbon Ti.
Even the touchpoints have been given the deluxe treatment. A special edition bar tape and a saddle from Selle Italia have been monogrammed with the same detailing as seen inside the lining of the new trophy cabinet for the Giro trophy, now sponsored by Colnago.
Finally, the bottle cage, a spiral number to mirror the Giro trophy, has been 3D printed in titanium in a factory only a few miles from Cambiago, keeping things as Italian as possible. Naturally, it's also been covered in gold leaf too, as have the bar end plugs and the end caps for the thru-axles: No stone left unturned.
More to come
What you can see here is how numbers 2-50 of the limited run will land. Clearly, someone in the Colnago marketing department is a tease as, on the 8th of May, the brand will showcase number 1 of 50, which will apparently be even more bling. How they'll achieve this we're not sure, but you'll have to stay tuned to find out.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross