'The industry shot itself in the foot' - Brompton boss blames lack of sales as profits crash by 99%

Pre-tax profits fall from over £10 million to just £4,602

The Managing Director of well-known British folding bike brand, Brompton, Will Butler-Adams, has said the industry "shot itself in the foot," during the COVID-19 pandemic, and cited increased competition from hire bikes and cheaper Chinese competitors, as the brand's profits crashed by over 99% last year. 

In the Companies' Accounts filed at Companies House, and published late December, it was revealed that the company's profits fell from £10,680,953 to just £4,602 for the 12 months ending March 31, 2024. 

