Brompton to issue recall notice on all G Line models

By
published

Customers will be advised to bring their bikes in for a replacement part with added durability

Brompton G Line
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The British folding bike brand, Brompton, is set to issue a recall on its latest G Line gravel bikes.

In a document sent to Brompton retailers and seen by Cyclingnews, the brand says it has received a reported instance of a broken hinge spindle. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.