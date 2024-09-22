‘The hardest time trial of my life’ – Remco Evenepoel overcomes broken powermeter to retain ITT World title

Belgian races blind to fend off Filippo Ganna by six seconds in Zürich

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 22 Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium sprints during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 461km one day race from Gossau to Zrich on September 22 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel of Belgium was golden on the Goldcoast of Lake Zürich to win elite men's ITT world title a second year in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sun was already drooping gently over Lake Zürich by the time Remco Evenepoel had completed the podium ceremony and his mixed zone interviews after defending his Road World Championships time trial title.

Safely back in the rainbow jersey, Evenepoel stepped out of the finish area and onto Bellevue square, where a car was waiting to ferry him to the last of his day’s obligations at the press conference and doping control. A crowd of local fans milled around as he sat into the passenger seat, applauding generously as he was driven away.

