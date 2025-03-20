The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year
With thousands of top-rated reviews the Osmo 4 delivers incredibly detailed and stable footage at a bargain price, it's perfect for filming cycling adventures
Capturing your cycling adventures on one of the best action cameras is a great way to relive you're epic rides – whether thats riding high on a European mountain pass or flying up the toughest climb of your weekly chaingang ride.
Right now, at Amazon, there's a sizeable discount on the DJI Osmo Action 4 – which means you can grab this feature-packed action camera for just $199 – $90 off its list price of $289, which equates to a huge 31% saving.
It may not be the best-in-class action camera – the more expensive GoPro Hero13 Black has that crown sewn up, but for current price vs performance – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a little powerhouse of an action camera.
This deal means the Osmo 4 is currently at one of its best prices, so for anyone in the market for an action camera, it's tough to ignore.
DJI Osmo 4: $289 $199 at Amazon
Save $90 on DJI Osmo 4 action camera is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe-to-toe with rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories.
Price check: Walmart: $274.85 | Best Buy: $209.99
The DJI Osmo 4 shares most of the same performance features as its more expensive rivals with 4K/120fps HDR footage, and the DJI HorizonSteady software that keeps things smooth and ultra-level for stunning video footage. You can also shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance.
Battery life is also good with up to 160 minutes of non-stop filming – on par with the GoPro Hero13 but that costs more. Class matching features also include three stabilization modes to provide steady footage and crystal-clear clarity. It also has best in class waterproofing – designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters, but for cycling it means easy operation even with wet hands.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 comes with a battery and Quick-Release Adapter Mount.
These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best DJI Osmo 4 deals in your territory.
DJI Osmo 4 specs
Key features: 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, 4K/120fps and 155º Ultra-Wide FOV footage, 10MP stills, 3 stabilization modes, front and rear LCD touchscreens, waterproof up to 18 meters, long-lasting battery performance of 160 minutes.
Product launch: September 2020.
Price history: With the $90 discount it beats the previous best Amazon price of $209 from last year's Black Friday deal by $10, and is the cheapest the DJI Osmo 4 has been this year.
Price comparison: Amazon: $199.00| Walmart: $274.85| Best Buy: $209.99
Reviews consensus: We've yet to review the DJI Osmo 4 at Cyclingnews but our tech expert colleagues at TechRadar and T3 both gave it 4 out of 5 stars. TechRadar summed the Osmo Action 4 up by saying: "The Osmo Action 4 is a fantastic action camera; it's tiny, rugged, versatile, and crucially it delivers better video quality than its predecessor, packing more detail in challenging shooting environments and low light." Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too. The DJI Osmo 4 gets an aggregate score of 4.5 out of 5 from almost 4,000 ratings, with 75% of reviewers giving it top marks.
TechRadar: ★★★★
T3: ★★★★
✅ Buy if: You want an action camera that drops incredibly detailed footage at a reasonable price.
❌ Don't buy if: You want high-quality still images, the video quality is outstanding, but the 10MP stills don't quite cut it compared to rival cameras. The latest GoPro Hero13 has 27MP stills – but that comes at a cost.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
