The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year

Capturing your cycling adventures on one of the best action cameras is a great way to relive you're epic rides – whether thats riding high on a European mountain pass or flying up the toughest climb of your weekly chaingang ride.

Right now, at Amazon, there's a sizeable discount on the DJI Osmo Action 4 – which means you can grab this feature-packed action camera for just $199 – $90 off its list price of $289, which equates to a huge 31% saving.

It may not be the best-in-class action camera – the more expensive GoPro Hero13 Black has that crown sewn up, but for current price vs performance – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a little powerhouse of an action camera.

This deal means the Osmo 4 is currently at one of its best prices, so for anyone in the market for an action camera, it's tough to ignore.

DJI Osmo 4: $289 $199 at Amazon Save $90 on DJI Osmo 4 action camera is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe-to-toe with rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories. Price check: Walmart: $274.85 | Best Buy: $209.99

The DJI Osmo 4 shares most of the same performance features as its more expensive rivals with 4K/120fps HDR footage, and the DJI HorizonSteady software that keeps things smooth and ultra-level for stunning video footage. You can also shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance.

Battery life is also good with up to 160 minutes of non-stop filming – on par with the GoPro Hero13 but that costs more. Class matching features also include three stabilization modes to provide steady footage and crystal-clear clarity. It also has best in class waterproofing – designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters, but for cycling it means easy operation even with wet hands.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 comes with a battery and Quick-Release Adapter Mount.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best DJI Osmo 4 deals in your territory.

DJI Osmo 4 specs

Key features: 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, 4K/120fps and 155º Ultra-Wide FOV footage, 10MP stills, 3 stabilization modes, front and rear LCD touchscreens, waterproof up to 18 meters, long-lasting battery performance of 160 minutes.

Product launch: September 2020.

Price history: With the $90 discount it beats the previous best Amazon price of $209 from last year's Black Friday deal by $10, and is the cheapest the DJI Osmo 4 has been this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.00| Walmart: $274.85| Best Buy: $209.99

Reviews consensus: We've yet to review the DJI Osmo 4 at Cyclingnews but our tech expert colleagues at TechRadar and T3 both gave it 4 out of 5 stars. TechRadar summed the Osmo Action 4 up by saying: "The Osmo Action 4 is a fantastic action camera; it's tiny, rugged, versatile, and crucially it delivers better video quality than its predecessor, packing more detail in challenging shooting environments and low light." Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too. The DJI Osmo 4 gets an aggregate score of 4.5 out of 5 from almost 4,000 ratings, with 75% of reviewers giving it top marks.

TechRadar: ★★★★

T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy if: You want an action camera that drops incredibly detailed footage at a reasonable price.

❌ Don't buy if: You want high-quality still images, the video quality is outstanding, but the 10MP stills don't quite cut it compared to rival cameras. The latest GoPro Hero13 has 27MP stills – but that comes at a cost.