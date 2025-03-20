The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year

With thousands of top-rated reviews the Osmo 4 delivers incredibly detailed and stable footage at a bargain price, it's perfect for filming cycling adventures

Details of the front of the DJI Osmo 4 camera
(Image credit: DJI)

Capturing your cycling adventures on one of the best action cameras is a great way to relive you're epic rides – whether thats riding high on a European mountain pass or flying up the toughest climb of your weekly chaingang ride.

Right now, at Amazon, there's a sizeable discount on the DJI Osmo Action 4  – which means you can grab this feature-packed action camera for just $199 – $90 off its list price of $289, which equates to a huge 31% saving.

DJI Osmo 4: $289 $199 at Amazon

Save $90 on DJI Osmo 4 action camera is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe-to-toe with rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories.

Price check: Walmart: $274.85 | Best Buy: $209.99

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

