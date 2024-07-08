‘The cards are partly on the table’ – Tipping the hand in opening Giro d’Italia Women GC salvo

By
published

Some of Elisa Longo Borghini’s key climbing rivals have work to do after TT but all still up for grabs with gaps largely under two minutes

BRESCIA ITALY JULY 07 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 1 a 157km individual time trial stage from Brescia to Brescia UCIWWT on July 07 2024 in Brescia Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) zips on the maglia rosa after a scorching time trial on the opening stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 16 kilometres long the Giro d’Italia Women stage 1 individual time trial was always going to be an opening salvo, rather than a definitive strike, in the general classification battle but it has left a group of riders with some work to do once the climbing gets underway.

Only a few were within 30 seconds of Italian favourite Elisa Longo Borghini who claimed victory with a time of 20:37, and most key climbing rivals were closer to a minute or two back. That left the Lidl-Trek rider in a commanding position, after she not only outpaced all her likely contenders but even World Championship time trial silver medallist Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), to claim the first maglia rosa of the 2024 edition with a one-second margin.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.