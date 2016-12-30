The 2016 Cyclingnews end of year quiz

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome runs up the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte riding to his third straight win on Willunga Hill in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 2016 World Championships podium (l-r): Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and Tom Boonen (Belgium) Image 4 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk in despair after losing the Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa following a crash on the descent of the Colle dell'Agnello (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2016 season was another packed full of action with five new monument winners, some dramatic Grand Tour racing, the Olympic Games and the World Championships in Qatar.

How much of this year can you remember? Test your powers of recall with our quiz of the year.