The 2016 Cyclingnews end of year quiz
How closely did you follow the 2016 season?
The 2016 season was another packed full of action with five new monument winners, some dramatic Grand Tour racing, the Olympic Games and the World Championships in Qatar.
Related Articles
Peter Sagan wins Male Road Rider of the Year in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll
Froome's Mont Ventoux run named Moment of the Year in Cyclingnews Reader Poll
Van der Breggen wins female rider of the year in Cyclingnews Reader Poll
Esteban Chaves voted Breakthrough Rider of the Year in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll
How much of this year can you remember? Test your powers of recall with our quiz of the year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy