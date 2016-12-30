Esteban Chaves voted Breakthrough Rider of the Year in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Image 1 of 3 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) continues as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In 2015, Esteban Chaves hinted at future Grand Tour greatness when he came fifth in the Vuelta a España, and this year confirmed his prowess with a near-miss victory, coming second at the Giro d'Italia, and rode to a consistently strong Vuelta to take third. His victories in Il Lombardia and the Giro dell'Emilia and stage win in the Giro are ample reasons for why Cyclingnews readers elected him Breakthrough Rider of the Year in our annual poll.

Chaves won the poll with 5561 votes ahead of Orica-BikeExchange teammate Adam Yates, who enjoyed a successful season that included the best young rider award at the Tour de France and fourth overall, even if the kilometer banner collapsed on his head while he was on the attack during stage 7.

Colombian Jarlinson Pantano was third, thanks to his aggressive riding during the Tour de France, which earned him one stage victory and two second places on mountain stages - results that led him to be selected for the Olympic Games and signed with Trek-Segafredo.

Cyclingnews regrets that road world champion Amalie Dideriksen, whose dominant performance in the Olympic Games omnium points race was one of the most impressive rides of the year, was mistakenly left out of the nominations.

Breakthrough rider of the year