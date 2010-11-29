The 2010 Gent Six Day: A Cyclingnews pictorial

Image 1 of 8 Sebastian Donadio breaks out in song, as is his wont at many Six-Day events. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 8 Robert Bartko (l) shakes hands with local favourite Iljo Keisse at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Tim Mertens and Pim Ligthart ended the first night of racing in sixth overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Australia's Luke Roberts (l) and Frenchman Morgan Kneisky. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 Danilo Hondo (Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Morkov and Rasmussen won the Madison (Image credit: John J. Young) Image 7 of 8 Iljo Keisse celebrates in Gent. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 8 Iljo Keisse ( John Saey - Mega Deschacht) on the final night in Gent. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The 70th Zesdaagse Vlaanderen - Gent was another closely-fought affair with local hero Iljo Keisse and his partner Peter Schep taking the overall title after six nights of tough racing.

It signalled the successful racing return of Keisse, who has been embroiled in controversy since testing positive for cathine and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) during the 2009 edition of the event he won again on Sunday night.

While a final decision on the case will be made early next year, Keisse has been free to race and took full advantage as he and Schep secured the lead on the second night and only relinquished it once en route to overall victory.

Cyclingnews presents a gallery of images from the 70th edition of the Gent Six-Day.

Proceedings get underway on the first night, with local Keisse already front and centre

Robert Bartko (l) and Iljo Keisse preapre to race

Tim Mertens and Pim Ligthart

Veteran German sprinter Danilo Hondo was part of a stellar lineup in Gent

Keisse could celebrate a successful return to Gent while Sebastian Donadio once again took centre stage on the piano (r).