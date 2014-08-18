Terpstra disqualified on final stage of Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 2 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Maarten Wynants (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step celebrated the final stage of the Eneco Tour in style with Guillaume van Keirsbulck soloing to the win, Matteo Trentin winning the bunch sprint for second place and Julian Vermote finishing fourth. However the day was soured with Niki Terpstra's disqualification from the race for improper behaviour. The Dutchman was riding alongside Belkin's Maarten Wynants as both fought for position at the front of race but Terpstra's use of his elbow was deemed excessive and dangerous by the commissaires.

"I'm sorry for what I did," a repentant Terpstra said after the race. "I don't know who I was in that moment. I want to apologise first to Wynants and Team Belkin, because I put other riders in jeopardy with my actions and it is something you simply don't do in the peloton.

"But I want to also apologise to my team and the guys who were specifically here racing at the Eneco Tour. They worked hard for me all week and then I ruined their effort with this foolish action."

Terpstra was in seventh place overall at the start of the final stage and would have secured valuable WorldTour points for his team which currently sits atop the standings.

The winner of this year's Paris-Roubaix explained on his team website the disappointment he felt with his actions and what not to do when jostling for position in the peloton.

"I take full responsibility for my behaviour," he added. "Everybody knows I'm a guy with a lot of charisma, but it does not turn into abrasive behaviour on the bike that can harm others. Today was out of character. I'll take this as an important lesson on how to handle situations the right way for the sake of myself, my team, other teams in the peloton, and cycling in general including the fans."