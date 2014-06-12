Terpstra extends with Omega Pharma-QuickStep for three years

Image 1 of 4 Niki Terpstra with his Paris-Roubaix trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoyed a stint in the break today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) arms aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Niki Terpstra already has a win this week (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

2014 Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension at Omega Pharma-QuickStep. The Dutch rider will now stay with Omega Pharma-QuickStep another three years, through the 2017 season.

"I'm happy the team has confidence in me," Terpstra said on the team’s website, where the announcement was made. “I'm happy to stay with the team because it is not only one of the best teams in the world, but there is a special atmosphere within the team. You can feel it with the morale. We are friends, and racing together is a joy."

“Four years ago I chose this team to learn and grow as a rider in the big races I love like the Classics. Now, I can see my effort and my decision to join OPQS has paid off. I'd like to continue this process of development and become even more important within the team. I'd like us to reach our beautiful goals together."

Team manager Patrick Lefevere said: “We have faith in him (Terpstra) and think he can develop much more as a rider. He is a strong guy who is also an intelligent racer. He has good relationships with his teammates and one of the guys who can really build a future with us at the Classics."

Terpstra, 30, joined OPQS in 2011, after having ridden for Team Milram for four years. He first turned heads when he won Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2012, and has twice won the Dutch national road title. 2014 has been his breakthrough year, as he won Paris-Roubaix, and also Dwars door Vlaanderen again, plus a stage and the overall title at the Tour of Qatar.