Tempier joins BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry

Image 1 of 3 Stephane Tempier (France) goes over the rock drop (Image credit: Mauro Cottone) Image 2 of 3 Stephane Tempier celebrates victory at Roc d’Azur (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 3 Cédric Pineau (FDJ) and Florian Le Corre (Roubaix Lille Metropole). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

The BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry roster is complete for 2013 with the recent signings of Stéphane Tempier, Spanish U23 champion Pablo Rodriguez Guede and Florian Le Corre according to universalbikeracing.com.

Despite 2013 being a post-Olympic year, a time when many cross country teams fold or cut their budgets, BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry is strengthening its roster of nine riders.

Tempier finished 11th at the London Olympic Games and was ninth at cross country Worlds. He finished 15th overall in the World Cup standings and won the season-ending Roc d'Azur race. The French man is making the move from the TX Active Bianchi Team.

Rodriguez Guede took seventh at the World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, in his first season in the U23 category.

Le Corre is transferring from Roubaix Lille Métropole after his contract was not renewed. He is an accomplished 'cross racer, though he got into the sport via mountain biking.

Julie Bresset is still the team's most successful rider. Currently the Olympic and world champion, Bresset is ranked number 1 in the UCI rankings and is the French national champion. In 2011, she won the World Cup overall.

Maxime Marotte, a regular top 10 contender in the UCI World Cup, continues with the team. He was 13th overall and part of the French national team which won the silver medal in the team relay at Worlds in Saalfelden, Austria.

Other women on the team include 'cross and mountain bike racer Lucie Chainel, Laura Metzler and Helene Marcouyre. Arnaud Grosjean is also on the men's roster.

2013 BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry Team

Elite women

Julie Bresset

Lucie Chainel

Laura Metzler

Helene Marcouyre

Elite men

Maxime Marotte

Stephane Tempier

Pablo Rodriguez Guede

Arnaud Grosjean

Florian Le Corre