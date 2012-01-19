Team BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry launched for 2012
Marotte and Bresset head French mountain bike team
The BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry mountain bike squad for 2012 was officially presented on Sunday evening in Peisey Vallandry. This season, the French team of nine racers will led by its two top elite riders: Maxime Marotte and Julie Bresset, both returning for another season. The talented pair is likely to represent France at the 2012 London Olympic Games in August.
New riders to the team include three under 23 racers: Belgian Ruben Scheire, Frenchman Thibault Geneste and Switzerland's Lorraine Truong.
The team has already had success in 2012. Lucie Chainel won the French cyclo-cross national championship earlier this month.
Arnaud Grosjean and Hélène Marcouyre will focus on marathons as well as do some French national cups.
All the riders attended the presentation although according to the team's Facebook page, Marotte and Bresset could not stay for the duration of the team's camp due to Olympic-related French national team obligations. The others stayed on to enjoy a team camp including skiing, hiking and other activities.
2012 BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry Team
Elite men
Maxime Marotte (Fra)
Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
Elite women
Julie Bresset (Fra)
Hélène Marcouyre (Fra)
Laura Metzler (Fra)
Lucie Chainel (Fra)
Under 23 men
Ruben Scheire (Bel)
Thibault Geneste (Fra)
Under 23 women
Lorraine Truong (Swi)
