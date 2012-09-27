Olympic champion Bresset renews with BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry

Image 1 of 4 Olympic Champion, Julie Bresset (France) shows off her gold medal. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Julie Bresset (France) flies toward victory (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Julie Bresset (France) carried her Olympic form into Worlds (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry) on his way to a bronze (Image credit: Universal Bike Racing)

Olympic and world mountain bike champion Julie Bresset, 23, signed on for another four years of racing in the colors of BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry.

"I had some great moments on this team, and I am very happy to continue the adventure for four more years!" said Bresset.

"After arriving in our ranks in 2010, Julie Bresset is now the undisputed boss of the world circuit," said Michel Hutsebaut, BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry Team Manager. "When we hired Julie in 2010, one of our partners aimed for us to produce an Olympic champion. I told him that we could do it, but with a woman! It is with great satisfaction that we extend for four more years our relationship with Julie."

Three weeks after winning the Olympic Games in August, Bresset completed an exceptional season by winning the elite women's cross country world championships. It was her first year in the elite ranks. In 2011, she won the U23 women's cross country world title.

Along with Bresset, elite men's rider Maxime Marotte will also continue with the team. 2013 will mark his sixth season with the squad.

Hutsebaut promised that the BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry Team would announce its full roster for 2013 soon.