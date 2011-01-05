Tech news: New Vaypor editions coming from Bont

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 5 Bont will offer its new Vaypor Premium models in several colours, including black microfibre with silver straps as shown here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 5 The top-end Vaypor Premium variant will use silver glass fibres throughout the upper for a unique look. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 5 Bont principal Steven Nemeth says the glass fibers will decrease the weight a small amount relative to standard Vaypors but admits it's primarily an aesthetic treatment. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 5 Bont will also offer the Vaypor Premium in white microfibre with silver straps. (Image credit: James Huang)

Australian cycling footwear company Bont is set to release additional versions of its latest Vaypor road model.

The new Vaypor WCE (World Champion Edition) honours Thor Hushovd's world championship win last October in Geelong, Australia, with rainbow stripes on the forward strap and sides plus a Norwegian flag on the heel. Aside from the unique graphics treatment, the Vaypor WCE is otherwise identical to the standard Vaypor and will cost US$389.

Sitting atop the standard Vaypor is the new Vaypor Premium range, featuring laminated silver fiberglass fibres integrated into the microfibre uppers. Bont will offer the Premium models in black microfibre with silver straps or white microfibre with silver straps for US$389, or full silver fiberglass uppers for US$425.

Subbing in the glass fibre construction will save a bit of weight, although Bont's Steven Nemeth admits the difference will be "very small" and the changes amount mostly to an aesthetic upgrade. According to Nemeth, the overall fit and feel of the Premium models will be very similar to the standard Vaypor as well.