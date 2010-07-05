Bont to release Hushovd signature shoe

Image 1 of 2 Bont has launched a Thor Hushovd signature shoe to celebrate the Norwegian’s success. (Image credit: Bont) Image 2 of 2 The shoe is based off Bont's a-one, featuring the red, white and blue of the Norwegian flag. (Image credit: Bont)

Australian cycling shoe manufacturer Bont has launched a Thor Hushovd signature shoe to celebrate the Norwegian’s success. Hushovd, the defending Tour de France green jersey, won his national road championship race in late June.

Based off Bont’s top of the line a-one model, the signature shoe features the red, blue and white of Norway’s national flag. Bont Cycling CEO Steven Nemeth told Cyclingnews the shoe came as a result of Hushovd’s long, successful career.

“It’s there to celebrate Thor,” said Nemeth. “He’s added the national championship to his list of accomplishments, so this is really just to celebrate his achievements.”

Hushovd has won eight stages of the Tour during his career, and the event’s points jersey on two occasions. He has won stages at the Vuelta a España and Giro d’Italia, as well as Spring Classics Gent-Wevelgem and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Following his victory last month, Hushovd has won the Norwegian road championship on two occasions, matching his win tally in the national time trial championship event.

The Hushovd signature shoe will be priced similarly to the standard a-one and is available by order.