Bont to launch new models at Australian show

Australian shoe manufacturer Bont will unveil two new models at the Ausbike Australia tradeshow in Melbourne today. Its new top of the line model called Vaypor is based off its ctt-one model, which was launched earlier in the year to celebrate the team’s partnership with Cervelo Test Team.

While based off the ctt-one, Vaypor has undergone several changes which include a softer lining, an increase in ventilation holes and changes to the carbon layup. The shoe, which has been tested by Team Sky professional Chris Sutton, has a claimed weight of 240g per shoe for a size eight.

“We’ve never really had an issue with ventilation,” Bont’s Steven Nemeth told Cyclingnews. “There’s always been ventilation, but it’s just not been as obvious, as many of the holes are disguised. We’ve made these changes to improve it even more; we felt if we can improve it even further then we should.

“We’ve also lowered the carbon height around the toe box to help improve comfort,” he added. “It reduces weight as well as increasing comfort.”

The Vaypor, which will retail for $480 AUD, is available in white leather, or the company’s usual shiny microfiber in white, black, black and white or pink and white.

The revised a-two has undergone similar changes using different materials as the company’s second level offering. Its changes include modifications to the layup, including the lowering of the carbon toe box’s height.