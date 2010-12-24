Tech news: More on what the pros will be riding in 2011

Image 1 of 29 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) poses with his new bike for the season. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 29 SRAM Red chainrings are fitted to Cannondale's own Hollowgram SL crankarms and SRM's power measuring spider. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 29 FSA says the OS-99 stem's carbon fibre skin isn't just for show. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 29 Like Liquigas teammate Ivan Basso, Vicenzo Nibali will run a carbon-railed fi'zi:k saddle. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 29 Threaded non-drive spokes on Mavic's Cosmic Carbone Ultimate allow mechanics to true the rear wheel when needed. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 29 The stiffness of the massive main tubes is tempered by the relatively slender seat stays. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 29 The so-called 'Beat Box' bottom bracket area features enormous cross-sections to squelch flex. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 29 Mavic's latest Cosmis Carbone Ultimate rims use reflective decals. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 29 Vacansoleil's Borut Bozic stands proudly with his new Ridley. (Image credit: Ridley Bikes) Image 10 of 29 Riccardo Ricco dials in the fit of his new Ridley Helium. (Image credit: Ridley Bikes) Image 11 of 29 New Ridley Noah and Helium road bikes await the finishing touches at the recent Vacansoleil team camp. (Image credit: Ridley Bikes) Image 12 of 29 Team mechanics prep the new Vacansoleil race machines for the upcoming season. (Image credit: Ridley Bikes) Image 13 of 29 A fleet of new Ridley Helium carbon frames await assembly for the Vacansoleil team. (Image credit: Ridley Bikes) Image 14 of 29 Elite's latest Sior cage features an embedded arc of titanium to provide a surer grip on bottles. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 29 Liquigas riders will again ride Cannondale SuperSix Hi-Mod frames next season. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 29 The Mavic Cosmis Carbone Ultimate will be Liquigas's go-to wheelset for road stages in 2011. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 29 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 29 Twin hourglass seat stays lend a comfortable ride as the riders tackle hours in the saddle. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 29 Vicenzo Nibali's (Liquigas) new bike was fitted with Mavic tubulars instead of last year's Schwalbe rubber. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 29 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) opts for a carbon-wrapped aluminum stem and FSA's latest K-Force Nano carbon handlebar. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 29 Team riders will have their choice of the Helium or Noah for road stages. (Image credit: Ridley Bikes)

Liquigas sticks with Cannondale but moves to SRAM

Liquigas team bikes will have a familiar look for the coming season, with the same Cannondale Super-Six Hi-Mod carbon fibre road frames and – at least for now – similar paint jobs as in years past based on our early preview of Vicenzo Nibali's machine.

Nearly all of the component sponsors have returned for another year as well, including Mavic wheels (and now tyres), FSA bars, seatposts, and stems, fi'zi:k saddles, Speedplay pedals, SRM power meters and computers and Elite water bottles and cages.

Long-term supporter Campagnolo will be replaced by SRAM, however, for both road and time trial bikes. The company's top-end Red group will be featured on team rigs when they make their 2010 competition debut at next month's Tour Down Under.

As on most ProTour-level bikes we've seen in the past, Liquigas will substitute quieter-running PG-1070 cassettes and faster-shifting steel-caged front derailleurs instead of the stock PowerDome and titanium versions. SRAM Professional System cable systems made by Gore Ride-On will provide smooth and weather-resistant shift performance.

New SRAM bits notwithstanding, Nibali's SuperSix Hi-Mod is a close copy of the Ivan Basso pro bike profile we published earlier this year save for a few key areas. While Basso prefers a traditional-bend alloy bar, Nibali's bike is seen here with a compact-bend FSA K-Force model. Similarly, Nibali has opted for FSA's carbon-wrapped OS-99 stem as compared to Basso's forged and CNC-machined OS-115.

Big changes for Vacansoleil

The Dutch Vacansoleil-DCM is undergoing a major overhaul heading into 2011 with a recently earned ProTeam license, nine big rider signings including two-time Ronde van Vlaanderen winner Stijn Devolder and a virtual clean slate of equipment sponsors.

The team will move from Batavus to Ridley as its official frame supplier with its riders using the Noah and Helium for road stages and the Dean for time trials. Vacansoleil-DCM may also get all-new aero model road and time trial models still in development. Among the planned features are carbon fiber brake arms that are directly integrated into the carbon fiber frame and fork molds for smoother lines, reduced drag, and drastically reduced weight.

SRAM will replace Shimano as the official component supplier with the team running the top-end Red group with various aero bits as required. Rotor will step in at the crankset position, though, with its clever 3D+ machined aluminum arms and elliptical Q-Rings at riders' discretion.





Other equipment sponsors include Selle San Marco saddles, Vredestein tires, Deda Elementi handlebars and stems, KMC chains, Lizards Skins bar tape, Jagwire cables and housing, and Tacx water bottles and cages.