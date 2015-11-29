Team WIGGINS dominate Glasgow Revolution

Image 1 of 3 Owain Doull (Great Britain) Image 2 of 3 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini)

Jon Dibben and Owain Doull led the Team WIGGINS squad to a dominant performance at the fourth round of the Revolution Series in Glasgow on Saturday with the pair winning four out of the five men’s events. The pair, who recently returned from a Great Britain track training camp at altitude, put in a ruthless performance to move within 19 points of the series leaders, Team Pedalsure.

The WIGGINS pair lost the first race of the evening to Sam Welsford of Orica GreenEdge in the 250m flying lap before going on their rampage to claim the points, scratch, Madison time trial and team elimination races. Bradley Wiggins, who missed a recent training camp with the Great Britain Endurance team was not in attendance.

Doull put the success down to the fact that he and his race partner had recently trained on the track in Manchester, and they used their form to full affect with “a bit of an advantage given that we have access to the track quite a lot in Manchester. With the World [Track Championships] only a few months away we're all in really good shape, which definitely helps,” he told the race organisers.

In the women’s events Laura Trott came out on top at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome with wins in the Women’s points race, elimination and scratch race. Katie Archibald flew the flag in front of her home crowd but was unable to take a win.Trott has been in fine form throughout the track season and is targeting the World Championships next year.

“I'm pretty pleased with how it all went, I really like this track and have lots of good memories,” Trott told the Herald Scotland.

Great Britain’s Victoria Williamson won the women's sprint competition, beating France's Melissandre Pain in the final.

The next round of the Revolution Series takes place in Manchester in January.