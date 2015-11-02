Trott unstoppable in Cali World Cup omnium

Laura Trott waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Trott continued her dominance in the omnium as she won gold on the Cali velodrome in round one of the Track World Cup. The Olympic, World and European champion finished the six-discipline event omnium on 213 points, 53 clear of second placed Laurie Berthon of France.

Trott finished second in the scratch race, third in the individual pursuit, then won the elimination race to end day 2 on 114 points with Kirsten Wild the closest to her tally on 104 points. On day 3 of the World Cup, Trott increased her lead with third in the time trial and second in the flying lap to hold a 36 point advantage over Berthon with the points race to come as Wild slipped down the rankings.

The 23-year-old explained that with her large lead, Trott was able to test her legs in the points race to see how much she could extend her advantage over her rivals

"We went into it thinking it was just a stand-alone points race. It's not very often you go into a world cup with that sort of lead," Trott said. "We didn't want to take anything for granted, I'm here to learn.

"As much as it was a nice position to be in going into that race, I wanted to come away from the race knowing that I can take laps, knowing that I am strong enough to do that.

Trott added while she could have followed wheels, an aggressive approach to the points race was an important test and one that will bode well for the future.

"You can throw it away in a points race, you can't just go into the race and think 'I'll just follow'. I guess proving to myself I can do it if I have to."

Trott's medal was the only gold for Great Britain who also picked up a silver medal in the men's individual pursuit and bronze in the women's team pursuit. The second World Cup round will be held in Cambridge, New Zealand on 5-6 December, with Hong Kong to host the third an final round on 17-18 January next year.